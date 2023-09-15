Funeral Service for MR. DARRIN UEL AMBRISTER, age 57 years of Fox Town, Abaco will be held on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at 11:00 at Zion Baptist Church, Fox Town, Abaco.

Officiating will be Rev. Daniel Curry assisted by Minister Yolanda Curry. Interment will follow at Fox Town Public Cemetery, Fox Town, Abaco.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of Wife: Rhonda Patricia Davis-Ambrister; Mother and Stepfather: Ulrica and George McIntosh; Daughters: Krystal, Kashanique, Kcanna, Denicea, and Brea; Adopted Daughters: Jada, Tori and Kia Davis; Stepson: Cardinal Black; Son-in-law: Keith Simpson; Grandchildren: Keith and Adam Simpson, Shakira Leathen, Skylar Ambrister, Saraiyah Ambrister, and Brielle Clarke; Step Grandchildren: Cardeshia, and CJ Black; Brother: Royallen, Shavargo, Quincy Kemp, O’dell, Clayton, and Raymond Sands; Sisters: Edtte Ambrister, and Sherell Ambrister; Step brothers: Apache, Michael, Narvo, and Jamal McIntosh; Nieces: Regina, Courtney, Cherish, Quintia Kemp, Tamikia McCartney, Dominique (Tiny), Taquonia Robin, Rashae Campbell, Raymonique Sands, Madison Ambrister, Lakiesha Ward, Brittany Miller, Shaniel Duncombe, Charity Symonette, Petra Symonette, Ebony Horton, Dallen Duncombe, and Ax; Nephews: Rubin Munnings, Raheem Johnson, Raquon Johnson, Raymond Sands Jr., Raynard Sands, Odell Ambrister Jr., and Skippy; Aunt: Cetal Curry; Uncles: Alphaus, Amos, and Harold Saunders; Grandaunt: Bettymae Jones; Mother-in-law: Shirley Davis; Sisters-in-law: Paulette Davis-Horton, Marcia Davis, Sharon Davis-Duncombe; Brothers-in-law: Patrick and Tyrone Davis, and Eugene Horton; Aunt-in-law: Eva Eleanor, and Gardenia Saunders; Childhood friend: Avid Thomas; God child: Andreanae Dean; God sisters: Judy Russell, Maria Edgecombe, and Diane; God brothers: Jerome Saunders, Alvin, and Stanley; Host of relatives including: Stanley, Romeo Wesley, Tim, Teon Don, Bobby, Dusty, Rocky, Megrevan, Molly Ann, Mellanie Reckley, Rosae, Alexis, Marsha, Sherilyn, Donna, Sandra, Stephenie, Janet, Eric, Sanders, Travis Saunders Teka, Tina, Tara, Maxine, Erika, Penny, Scott, Shaun, Wilson, Ronnie Russell, Debbie Symonette, Enid Mcdermit, Denise Missick, Janet, Covan, Devon, Meko, Jeffery Thompson, Keno Bernadel, Coranette Ashwell, Joel, Bernel, Jeremiah Russell, Dwight and Cindy McIntosh; Family on the Father’s side: Allardyce Rollington Thompson, Vanda and Gary Russell, Bathsheba, John Lee Curry, Grace, Gary Deneaus, Jaslyn Simms, Cleotha, Rodger Charlton, Carol Rolle, Wendy, Raymond Sands, Genita, Dwight Williams, Edith Clark, Lathera, Glendina Pyram, Michael McIntosh, Kirk, Joan, Stephen, Pastor Ed and Patricia Ambrister, Kem, Italia, Curtis Ambrister, Ricardo, Jovanna Thomas, entire community at Crown Haven, Fox Town, Mount Hope and Wood Cay, Abaco. Special thanks: Mrs. Lyn Major and Staff at Every Child Counts.

Viewing will be held on Zion Baptist Church, Fox Town, Abaco on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.