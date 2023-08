DEATH NOTICE

Darron Pyfrom age: 46 years, of Rock Sound, Eleuthera passed away at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday 14th August 2023. He is survived by his Mother: Avis Pyfrom; 3 Brothers: Daniel Jr., Derwin & Dernard Pyfrom; 4 sisters: Dennet & Debbie Pyfrom, Leshan Pyfrom-Mckinney & Dennica Pyfrom-Goodman along with a host of other relatives and friends.