Darville: Changes to Mental Health Act coming

Minister of Health Dr. Micheal Darville said yesterday that the government will soon table changes to the Mental Health Act in Parliament.

He said the act will be repealed.

“It’s out for consultation,” Darville said.

“It was completed by the AG (attorney general). The mental health advisory committee has finished looking at the bill and that bill will go back to the AG’s office. Once it’s passed the AG’s office, it will come to Cabinet for its final approval.

“I am eager to lay that bill in Parliament and debate that bill so we can address some of the great challenges we have in the country. I’ve said it before. All you have to do is drive down Shirley Street and you will see mental health staring you right in the face.”

The issue of mental health made headlines again after a 25-year-old woman, who had described herself as a survivor of domestic violence, allegedly killed herself on Thursday night.

Darville described the incident as unfortunate.

He said the woman had been crying out for help in recent years.

“Our system was not proactive,” Darville said.

“Our mental health legislation needed immediate improvements so we can find avenues to assist people who find themselves with severe clinical depression, psychiatric illnesses and individuals who are walking our streets just completely out of it. Meanwhile, we are just passing as if everything is okay.

“It’s not okay. It is the responsibility of a government to respond and we intend to respond in short order. The bill itself needed proper consultation. That is now completed and I’m certain that very shortly it will come to Parliament.”

In its Blueprint for Change, which was released before the 2021 general election, the Progressive Liberal Party promised to prioritize addressing mental health issues in The Bahamas.

It also promised to create national programs that tackle new threats to the well-being of young people including issues of mental health, lack of self-confidence and identity, excessive social media consumption, and national identity and unity.

Since the party was elected in September, Darville has committed on several occasions to making changes to the Mental Health Act.