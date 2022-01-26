Darville contradicts PM

Days after Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis admitted to breaking quarantine, Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville yesterday conflicted the prime minister’s own version of the events that had played out, insisting that Davis had not yet been in quarantine when he went to “pay a bill” on December 23.

But the prime minister said last week that he was already in quarantine when he decided to leave to pay for Christmas presents at a store owned by Leon Griffin, who was killed not long after Davis saw him.

In a national address on December 23, Davis announced that his wife, Ann Marie, and other members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19 and while he had repeatedly tested negative, he still needed “to do the responsible thing and self-isolate according to the rules”.

That same day, the prime minister’s press secretary, Clint Watson, advised that Davis had been “placed into quarantine” the night before.

But Darville yesterday told reporters a completely different story.

“It was self-quarantine,” Darville said outside Cabinet. “The prime minister stopped off to purchase some items and subsequently went into quarantine.”

Last week, however, during a memorial for Griffin at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) headquarters, Davis said, “I called the store and I said, ‘Look, I’m in quarantine and I need to pay for the things but I can’t be seen out.’

“They said, ‘Well, what we’ll do is when we close the store, we’ll let you know when the store is empty and you can come by.’

“So, they called the aide about 10 minutes after six to say, ‘All clear; come now.’

“So, I go down to Park Lane and they let me in through the side door and I went up the stairs. The store was empty. Only the workers were there and surprisingly Griff was there. I didn’t expect to meet Griff. We started to talk…”

The memorial was live-streamed on the PLP’s Facebook page. The next day, after The Nassau Guardian reported on Davis’ comments, the video was removed.

Darville maintained that Davis did not begin quarantine until after he visited the store.

“Between me and you, he was en route to quarantine when he stopped off [and paid a bill],” Darville said yesterday.

“He was not ordered into quarantine by medical professionals at that time. Subsequently, when the medical professionals made the recommendation, he abided by the rules.”

Darville added, “There was no violation of the rules. The prime minister got a report. He subsequently decided that en route to quarantine, going into quarantine, he stopped off and paid a bill and he stayed in quarantine.

“The medical professionals came behind and clearly indicated that he was exposed and he abided by the rules.

“So, it has nothing to do with whether he was a civilian or the prime minister; he was en route to self-quarantine.”

Darville’s comments came amid calls by the opposition for Davis’ resignation.

But the minister of health said those calls are “absolutely unwarranted”.

“The prime minister spent his entire time in quarantine. He did what he had to do and the issue, as far as I’m concerned, with the medical professionals when he was informed, he abided by the rules,” he said.

On Friday, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) released a statement insisting that Davis did not violate any law/rules.

“…Because the prime minister has had two vaccine shots and a booster shot, in addition to a prior infection, and because he had multiple negative test results, he was informed he posed little transmission risk,” OPM said.

“At no time did the prime minister breach the regulations in the Health Services (COVID 19) (Prevention and Management of Community Spread) Rules, 2021. The prime minister was not ordered into quarantine by a medical officer, as described in Article 19 of Health Services (COVID 19) (Prevention and Management of Community Spread) Rules, 2021.”

The rules, at the time, required people exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days.

According to the health rules passed by the Davis administration in 2021, breaking quarantine is an offense that carries a fine of $500.