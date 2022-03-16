Darville defends new mask mandate for hotels

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville yesterday defended the government’s decision to relax the COVID-19 mask mandate for hotels while keeping the mandate in place for other businesses in The Bahamas.

“We don’t think it’s discriminatory,” Darville said.

“Our EOC (emergency operations committee) made a decision based on the vaccination rate of visitors in our hotels and the testing requirements to enter the country. One of the things that is so difficult to do… is to juggle and balance commerce versus safety.

“We believe that even though we said that the mask can be removed, there is no mandatory rule in place that individuals who want to wear masks should not wear masks. As you go place to place, particularly in our tourism centers and hotels, you will see people wearing masks and some not.”

Darville said the government has to watch what other countries in the region are doing.

He said it has to ensure that The Bahamas does not lose “excessive amounts of business to our competitors”.

“We have to be on the cutting edge and we have to make decisions that we believe [are] a combination of safety as well as the promotion of business, particularity our tourism sector,” Darville said.

“So I don’t believe it’s discriminatory. It is directly tied in with the percentage of vaccinations of individuals who are at our resorts.”

The latest COVID rules, announced by the Ministry of Health over the weekend, provide that masks are no longer required “in a lobby, corridor, or casino of a hotel, or while in an outdoor setting where there is at least three feet of space between persons who are not of the same household”.

The rules state that other businesses are “required to deny entry to any person not wearing a face mask” and that employees must also wear masks.

The move came after hotel executives petitioned the government to relax mask requirements for hotels amid a decrease in local COVID-19 cases and as more vaccinated travelers continue to come to The Bahamas.

On Monday, Free National Movement Chairman Dr. Duane Sands said the differentiation between hotel properties and other businesses is unfair and hypocritical.

“It is absolutely hypocritical, and it just goes to show what you will say in order to gain power when you absolutely have no intention of following the same guidance or the same philosophic view when you are in government,” said Sands, who served as minister of health under the previous administration.

He added, “While I’m sure Bahamians will welcome a rollback of some of the restrictions, you cannot help but be bewildered by the glaring difference between how COVID is managed in a Bahamian business and how it is managed in a hotel.”