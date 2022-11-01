Darville defends proposed PMH patient outsourcing plan   

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville yesterday defended a proposed plan by Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) to outsource patients to Doctors Hospital West, asserting that a temporary relocation of patients is needed while areas of the hospital are repaired.

“…The hospital is in disrepair,” Darville told reporters outside PMH.

“We need to renovate the hospital. When you speak about wards, you cannot renovate the hospital or wards with patients on the wards. It’s definitely a no-no. And so, we need to find a location where we can move our patients in the short term in order for us to complete the renovation exercise that we have to.

“We have been reaching out to the private sector to guide us and support us. We saw Doctors Hospital West as a perfect location where we can move individuals … to a safe environment, so our contractors can come in and do the necessary renovations that has been outstanding for years.”

The proposal to outsource inpatients to Doctors Hospital was outlined in PMH’s draft action plan.

In a letter to the managing director of the Public Hospitals Authority, consultants in PMH’s Department of Internal Medicine expressed opposition to the proposed plan.

They said there is “no reason to justify transfer” of patients through this costly exercise.

“This practice was started in the COVID-19 crisis to facilitate the unprecedented surge in patients presenting to the health system in a public health emergency,” the doctors wrote.

“Moreover, health expenditure for this exercise exceeded $50 million in two years, as per public records. What justification is there for continuing this practice?

“The health system is no longer challenged with a surge of COVID-19 patients given the way the virus has evolved and available vaccines, therapeutics and immunity.”

Darville said yesterday that health officials want to make sure that PMH physicians and staff are happy.

He said negotiations with Doctors Hospital are still ongoing, adding that there is not yet an estimated cost for the outsourcing.

Darville said officials are also engaged in negotiations with medical staff at PMH.

“I want the general public to know that our responsibility as the minister and the managing director of the Public Hospitals Authority as well as our administrator is to ensure that we are able to provide services for our clients to the best of our ability and to make sure that they are in an environment that is conducive for the provision of healthcare services,” he said.

“We need a temporary measure to move some patients out from a particular ward, so we can begin to do the necessary work. That is all this exercise is about and we are still open for discussions and questions to find the best solution that can be able to have this done in the short term.”

Darville said the government has been putting off repairs at the hospitals for “many years”.

“We cannot do it any longer,” he said.