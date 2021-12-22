Darville: Govt may adjust rules for large gatherings

Amid concern of growing COVID infections, Cabinet will likely make adjustments as it relates to large social gatherings, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday.

“With large gatherings, there is always the potential for community spread and superspreader events,” Darville said.

“For us at the Ministry of Health, we are trying our endeavor best. It’s a very difficult thing for us to do — to juggle the economy while at the same time having health protocols.

“But one of the things we’ve been noticing is that when we do approve an event and we give the necessary protocols; sometimes when we look back at the event, many of the protocols were not adhered to and that is a great concern.

“We will be discussing some of those concerns today in Cabinet and possibly that may lead to some adjustments on the way how we move forward with large gatherings.”

Several social gatherings have happened in recent weeks.

One event, which was held on Saturday, had hundreds of attendees despite only being approved for 100.

Social gatherings were banned for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in March 2020.

However, the government has relaxed restrictions on such events in recent weeks.

Social gatherings are allowed indoors once it does not exceed 20 people — all of whom must be fully vaccinated. Outdoor social gatherings are allowed once the attendees are fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test.

Despite this relaxation, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis has warned Bahamians against attending large gatherings this holiday season.

“Although we are satisfied with the progress we have been making, to date, in lowering the positivity rate, I’m still urging our people to stay safe. Where possible, avoid large gatherings,” he said last month.

“Continue to wear your masks, particularly if you are indoors, in close quarters and, if possible, if you’re going to have gatherings, kindly have them on the outside. The weather is great and fine. We have beautiful weather.”

Davis is set to address the nation regarding COVID tomorrow.