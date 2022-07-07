Darville pleads with IDB to help improve clinics 

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville yesterday pleaded with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to work with The Bahamas to improve clinics on the Family Islands.

Darville noted that The Bahamas has two IDB loans and a grant – totaling $65 million – aimed at helping its COVID-19 response, improving its digital platforms, and improving its infrastructure throughout the Family Islands, among other things.

“I believe that’s going along quite well,” he said.

“You know, for us, we are moving with a degree of speed because we don’t know what’s around the corner. We live as a result of climate change and we anticipate that we will have an active season.

“… This is the reason why we are pushing so hard even though the loan facility extends to five years.

“If I have another natural disaster, in the current state that I’m in, it can actually almost knock out our primary healthcare systems throughout the Family Islands.

“So, I beg you to work with us so that we can be able to get brick and mortar on the ground to improve the clinic infrastructure.”

Darville said he has hired 478 new employees at the Ministry of Health and Wellness since he took office in September.

He said he intends to hire 15 more doctors and 70 nurses.

Darville said he plans to recruit more nurses from Cuba.

“I’m looking at recruiting nurses from one of our other countries into The Bahamas to fill the void that currently exists,” he said.

“As fast as we train our healthcare professionals, Canada and the United States, they take them from us. It’s so sad and I made this case at the Summit of the Americas. People are talking about how they’re donating vaccines to us. Thank you. We appreciate it.

“While you’re donating the vaccines, you’re recruiting our staff and we cannot compete because the nurses who are recruited in the United States, they make twice as much as our nurses here.

“Now, we need to do better to improve our facilities and packages for our nurses. These are the challenges that we currently face. They have been amplified as a result of COVID-19.”

Darville made the comments at an event for the release of the “Assessment of the Effects and Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic in The Bahamas”, which was conducted by the IDB and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

He noted that The Bahamas’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic cost his ministry around $120 million.

It cost the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) about $88.6 million and the ministry itself just over $31.5 million, according to the minister.

“The government’s 2021/2022 supplementary budget had to move very quickly,” Darville said.

“We had no resources. I don’t like to talk about what I found but, when I came into office, I found about $50 million of unbudgeted debt at the Ministry of Health and Wellness. My job, as minister, is to try and pay the debt.

“We were so challenged that we couldn’t even get resources. There were limited medications at our facilities. We still have challenges. So, while I’m catching up on the unbudgeted debt, I have to be able to supply what needs to be done.”