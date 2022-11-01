Darville: PMH morgue renovations cost $500k 

The government spent more than $500,000 to renovate the morgue at Princess Margaret Hospital, Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday.

He said renovations started in October 2021.

“It was done in a three-phase approach simply because it’s a working space and if you try take on too much at one time, we would not be able to provide the service,” Darville told reporters following a ceremony to bless the newly renovated facility.

“So, the first part of the renovation was in the cytology section in order to get that up and running. Then, we had to move the offices from the central section to the cytology section where we could renovate that section. Then, of course, the front section, which we interfaced with the general public.

“It was in bad shape and needed repairs. The entire process was in excess of about $500,000. It’s an old structure and a lot of work had to be done, so despite the great challenges, the contractor came in on time and we are so pleased that the staff is in a better environment.”

Darville said people who come to collect the remains of their loved ones will now be in a “better environment”.

He said there is also a better flow of mortuary teams coming to collect remains for funeral homes.

“It’s all coordinated now and we are so pleased at this particular point,” Darville said.

“While this is happening, there is also renovation going on at the Rand Memorial lab in Grand Bahama which was in great need of repair post-Hurricane Dorian.”

At various points of the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in March 2020, health officials lamented the limited capacity of the morgue.

There were often periods where the facility, which has the capacity of 55 bodies, was well beyond capacity. One example was in September 2020 when PMH indicated that it was at four times its capacity.

When asked yesterday if the overcrowding issue had been addressed, the minister replied, “The morgue itself has adequate freezer space. Of course, in the events of pandemics or natural disasters, we have a plan that we’re about to activate but this was the first step to basically get this facility to a point whereby we can provide the services more efficiently.”