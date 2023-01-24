Darville says field hospital to be set up on Inagua

Ahead of what officials fear will be an explosion in illegal migration, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville today announced plans to set up a field hospital on Inagua.

“We’re concerned with the possibility of any infectious diseases,” he told reporters today.

“We have en route a field hospital for Inagua. It’s a 20-bed field hospital.

“This morning at 10 a.m., I have a team of five nurses and three doctors who will be en route to Inagua to begin the necessary screening processes. While that is happening, we will be in Inagua looking at the current medical clinic because there is a need for some infrastructural upgrades.”

On Saturday, more than 390 Haitian migrants were caught in waters near Anguilla Cay, officials said.

The migrants were turned over to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and transported to Inagua, which has a facility that can house approximately 800 migrants.

“The field hospital is absolutely essential,” Darville said.

“After speaking to the minister of immigration, we’re beginning to realize that what we’re experiencing now may be something that would explode and we intend to ensure that we do not put an excessive burden on the healthcare system in Inagua.”

He said Royal Bahamas Defense Force officers will assemble the field hospital.

Last year, the Department of Immigration repatriated 3,349 people – an increase of over 1,100 persons over 2021.