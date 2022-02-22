Darville says more relaxations in heath rules coming

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday that a further relaxation of the health rules, particularly as it relates to travel, is coming as COVID cases continue to remain low in The Bahamas.



“We are noticing the trends and there are some additional amendments that will come to the rules that will be able to give even more freedom and abilities for Bahamians to travel back into the country,” he said.



On Sunday, new health rules came into effect, which mandate that people traveling to The Bahamas, or to other islands from either New Providence or Grand Bahama, must undergo secondary testing on the fifth day after arriving.



Formerly, the travel health visa program was used to collect information from travelers and alert them of the need to test. It also allowed the government to keep track of which people followed through with the testing and those who did not.



However, the Davis administration scrapped the visa for all domestic travel, and also for Bahamians traveling internationally.



Concerns have also come up in recent days after an auditor general’s report that found the previous administration violated the law and ignored certain best practices in relation to the issuance of contracts for the travel health visa program.



Darville said no decisions have been made yet as to whether the visa will be done away with altogether for all travelers.



“Discussions are in the making as to whether or not it is of value,” he said.



“Those discussions are not completed, but we must continue with where we are.



“As far as the Ministry of Health is concerned, this particular digital platform is being used to its maximum potential and we are able to ensure that tourists and visitors who arrive in the country follow the healthcare protocols for us to be able to monitor as well as to identify individuals who have come into the country and might be COVID-positive.”

Darville said he believes the travel health visa and the information it collects is valuable in the fight against COVID-19.



“If there was no value, it would have already been done away with,” he said.



“It’s just a matter of what do we do and how do we replace the platform. Then we look at all of the insurance implications and all of the other parameters associated with the visa itself. Very shortly, I’m sure the Ministry of Tourism will be able to articulate the way forward if we are going to implement a new digital platform to police COVID-19 in the country.”



The latest health rules also loosened restrictions on social gatherings, church services, funerals, restaurant dining and group exercise.

Darville said that while the ministry will continue monitoring the COVID situation to determine what other rules can be relaxed, large events like concerts will likely not be allowed anytime soon.



He said the Ministry of Health had not been approached about a concert, which is scheduled for March 19.



“We have made some adjustments to our rules and we believe that the adjustments that we made are fair,” Darville said.



“It helps to open up the economy. As we monitor the pandemic, we will make determinations as to whether we will relax even further rules, but as it stands right now, events of this proportion are not allowed under our rules.”



The concert is the second in a matter of weeks to cause controversy.



“We say again that if you are planning an event of this proportion, it’s important for you to notify the Ministry of Health,” Darville said.



“The Ministry of Health will make a determination as to whether or not we are at a point in the pandemic where we allow such events to happen, but this particular event, we are unaware of.”



He added, “We encourage every Bahamian planning an event to avoid embarrassment and avoid incurring additional expenses to notify the Ministry of Health to see if you can get approval.”