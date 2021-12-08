HomeNews

Darville says no decision yet on holiday carnival

Dr. Michael Darville.

The holiday carnival has not been granted permission to operate in The Bahamas despite claims that it was given approval to open this Friday, Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday.

“As far as I know, we have a team at the ministry who is responsible for approval of events,” Darville said.

“As far as I understand, it’s still ongoing. There are some things that are still outstanding and until those things are brought to the committee, a decision cannot be made.”

He said the requirements are related to COVID-19.

Darville said officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness will meet today.

“I am under the impression that some of the additional requirements as it relates to how the event will be conducted will be discussed,” he said.

“The outcomes will directly be related to what those discussions would be from the committee.”

Operators of the annual Christmas carnival, which has not operated in The Bahamas since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, have already started sitting up equipment.

Joseph Alberts, manager and coordinator of Midways by McCafferty Enterprises, told Eyewitness News that the carnival will open on December 10 after Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis gave approval.

