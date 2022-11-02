Darville shocked by pharmacy closures

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday he was disappointed that pharmacies across the country temporarily closed their doors and noted that the government’s clinics and hospital stepped in to fill the gap.

“I was a bit shocked because when the discussion started I brought in the wholesalers, the retailers, and the association to have a candid discussion about where we are heading and why the minister of economic affairs did what he had to do,” Darville said.

“Consultation started.

“I understand that a counter-proposal was given. It came to the minister I think a few days ago and we felt that once something like that comes in you should give the government time to review it. But it is what it is.”

After receiving no response from the government over its proposal to changes to the price control list, the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA) advised its members across the country to temporarily close their doors on November 1.

BPA President Shantia McBride said she knew of no pharmacy that did not close yesterday.

The government agreed to meet with the association today under the condition that pharmacies reopen.

The debacle started after the government announced that it would begin enforcing changes to the price control list yesterday.

The changes include the reduction of the profit margin on price-controlled drugs, “providing additional relief to Bahamians” and the addition of 38 categories of items to price control.

The BPA submitted its proposal to the government last week but said it got no response, hence it took action.

McBride said, “We are asking the public to understand that we are not closing out of greed, out of malice.

“We are closing to ensure that when we do provide some recommendation or some type of outcome to this amendment, it is beneficial to the public, to the government.”

Darville said yesterday that there was a noticeable increase in patients presenting for medication at the clinics.

“Everything is going smoothly,” he said.

“We have noticed a slight increase in individuals presenting for medications. We have been preparing all last night for the possible overflow that could take place today.

“We are satisfied with what we have. We are in communication with our wholesalers.

“If we realize that there are shortages we believe we have the capability and logistic manpower resources to ensure that pharmacies are able to supply the demand.”