Funeral service for Davaughn Darlene Morley “Gordy” Cartwright, 43 yrs., a resident of Queen’s Way, Eleuthera, will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera, on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. L. Carla R. Culmer, assisted by Lay Moderator Ian Carey. Interment follows in Tarpum Bay Public Cemetery, Eleuthera.

Her life will always be treasured in the hearts of her:

Loving and Devoted Husband: Glenwood Cartwright

Her Princess: Glenyce Cartwright

Her Prince: Glenvon Cartwright

Father: William (Marie) Morley

Adopted Father: Gordan Carey

Grandmother: Cleta Morley

Stepbrother: Donovan Rolle

Adopted Sisters: Nicholette and Nickayla Gardiner, Niccara (Terrell) Thurston, Rhonda (Alonza) Pratt, Sterline (David) Morley, Takita (Desmond) Ferguson, Tasma (Juan) Roman, Jianna (Calvin) Culmer.

Adopted Brothers: Greg (India) Carey, Timothy (Yvette) Ingraham, Shaun (Sandra) Ingraham, Desmond (Charlene) Johnathan (Antonia) Carey, Stephen (Mercier) Ingraham, Marvin (Patrice) Ingraham, Bradley (Christina) and Brawley Gardiner, Tyson (Tonesh) Morley, Tamris Morley, Jervis McIntosh Sr.

Aunts: Julie Ann (Timbert) Carey, Glenda Morley, Esthermae Allen, Anna, Florence, Rochelle, Ruby, and Phenice Morley, Dorothy Bethel, Maquella Facey, Barbara Hunt (George), Heather Macus, Caphy Smith and Agnes Gail McKinney.

Uncles: Henry (Helen) Allen, Brad Gardiner, Kenneth Morley, George Cartwright, Devon Cartwright, and Steven (Shantel) Bain.

Sister in law: Margo McCartney

Brother in laws: Mark (Dellarese) and Pastor Gerard (Dashana) Cartwright.

Godparents: David and Jackie Carey, Albert and Dawn Kemp.

Nieces and Nephews: Davette and David (Kat) Morley Jr., Ashli (Johnny) Leyvas, Ahmad and Alyssa Pratt, Bentelette, (TIO) Alec and Alecia Culmer, Delena Rolle, (PC 4444) Brawley Jr., Braliyah and Bradesha Gardiner, Davantae McCartney Byron Ferguson Jr., D’Kyrah Bain, Samuel Ingraham, Gerard Jr., Jasmine, Jody and Makai Cartwright, Trevano Belle, Tre’Mya Roman, D’Mari Ferguson, Tyeka, Tyesh, Teangelo, and Tyliah Morley, Jaden Ingraham, Jervanna and Jervis McIntosh Jr., Torsha, Denard, Teniece Ingraham.

Special Friends: Keno Cartwright, Alqueenia Brown, Jennifer (Patrick) Stuart, Megan Carey, Latonya Carey, Daisy (Benson) Guillaume, Inga Adderly, Krystal Knowles,Gretchen Styles, DashiaBodie, Pedro Richards, Tara Fehlow, Delphine (Ricardo) Dean, Desiree Burrows, Pearl, Hepburn, and Evangeline Nixon.

Godchildren: Richard Dean, Perez Sands, and Trinity Ferguson.

Cousins: Delphine and Philip Turner, Helena (Glen) Edwards, Kim (Dakota) Dorsett, Kenyana Ferguson, Nadia, Shamika, and Anthony Allen, Charmaine Munroe, Florena(Elton) Symonette, Nadeen(Ian) Carey, NaKeisha Moncur, Anne Morley, Elaine Rolle, Carol Allen, Karen Jones and Julie Hinsey, Gerod, Wallace, Benjamin, David and Cordero Allen, George and Jason Allen, Anthony Allen Jr, George Keith Allen Jr., Kendric Cartwright, Antonia Young, Tamara Thompson, Louise Mackey and Family, Delores Walkes and Family, Family of the Late Iris Farrington, Sam (Tiffany), Reginald (Elvisca), Samone and Marvin Brown, Family of the Late Evgaline Nottage, Family of the late Samuel Morley, Tessa Culmer, Kesna Carey, Lorenzo (Elaine), Ivano Hunt, Laccara (Jermaine) Rolle, Lamont and Family, Family of the Late Mansfield Morley, Lillymae Michael, Richardson (Cindy) Morley, Dianna Simpson, David, Kenneth, and Cathy Morley, Ferne Scott, Sallyann Chisholm, Nicole Charlton, Olgamae and Jasmine Deveaux, Andrea Cartwright, Abigale (Johnathan) Pierre, EdDera, DeEdra ,and Edney Gibson.

Other relatives and friends: Henry (Matilda) McCartney and family, Trevor Clarke, Sherene Munnings, Sandy Blake and Family, Shakera Carey, Vashti Symonette, Natasha and Carmetta Carey,Sherry Ann Sands and Family, Ditrix Scantlebury, Javan Belle, Glen Stuart, Carolyn Forbes, Elizabeth Hunt, Lenwood and Dr. Kirk Lopez and Family, Family of the late John and Dorothy Hunt, Kegan and Janelle Culmer, Peter Carey and family, John Carey and family, George Edwards and Family, Family of the late Olivia Allen, Dorcas Bowler and the entire community of the National Library and Information Services, Pastor Brenville Nottage and Family, Cedric Johnson and family, Family of the late Ethyln Hunt, the Family of the late Samuel Carey, Family of the late Evangeline Jerivs, Family of the late Ellen Clarke, Family of late Virgil Ingraham, Family of the late Dorothy Turnquest, the Family of the late Hilda Allen, John Moxey and Family, Ethel Knowles and Family, Gladstone Meadows and Family, Betty Lynn Carey and Family, Violet Knowles, Jason Carey and Family, Freddie Knowles, Margaret Carey and Family, Marina Taylor and Family.

A Special Thank you to Dr Sidney Smith and all Nurses and Staff of Tarpum Bay Clinic, and a Special Thank you to the Tarpum Bay Community.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Rock Sound, Eleuthera, from 4-7:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.