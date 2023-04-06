Funeral Service

For

David Benjamin Lightbourne

affectionately called “MOOCH ” AND “DAVID MUC” LIGHTBOURNE), 59

A resident of church hill subdivision, will be held at Newbirth Deliverance Kingdom Ministries, Redland Acres, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Franklin Lightbourne assisted by Apostle K. Bradley Moxey and Rev. Samuel Lightbourne. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road, New Providence, The Bahamas.

David was predeceased by his: Father: Benjamin George Lightbourne, Brother: Freddie Alexander Lightbourne, Sister: Joylene Patrice Lightbourne.

He is survived by his loving and devoted Wife: Sharon Lightbourne; Mother: Matriarch Pearline Lightbourne (Atlanta, GA); Children: David Lightbourne Jr., Shonica Johnson, Damitra, Avanique, Madison Dames and Tiffany (Theran) Rolle; Grandchildren: David Lightbourne III, Tlyaah, Kristanek, Daivy, Octavia, Renaldo, Abigale, Rayann, Kension Daniels II, Chaneyer, Krishontae, Chade, Ronny Siblings: Rev. Franklin (Hyacinth) Lightbourne, Rose Frazer (Georgia, USA), Rev. Samuel (Pamela) Lightbourne, Jenny Scott (New York), Mary (David) Mason (Georgia, USA), Robert Bobby Lightbourne, Michelle (Eric) Hubbard (Georgia, USA), Joseph Lightbourne, Daniel (Wilda) Lightbourne (Georgia, USA); Sister-in-law: Nurse Brenda (Clayton) Bowles, Rochelle King; Brother-in-law: Eric King Jr.; Mother-in-law: Rosemary Johnson; Nieces & Nephews: Anthony & Elizabeth Lightbourne, Alexis Eshun, Amanda Lightbourne, Lamont & Ashley Lightbourne, Samantha & Sherman Bonaby, Gaylene (Philip) Ingraham (Florida), Shanique & Sharadon Frazer, Shonari & Theus Lightbourne, Freddie Jr. & Acribba Lightbourne, Tasae & Thereze Lightbourne, Richard & Asaki Moss, Samuel & Lucian Lightbourne, Thruman, Oatman, Neihman Lightbourne, Camille & Chivenky Vassor, Tamika & DeAngelo Rolle, Latera, Allez Lightbourne, Jamaal & Meredith Lightbourne, Joenique, Joeval, Justus, Jacquell and Joynell Lightbourne, Tara Surles, Javon & Jeremy Rahming, Tremaine Lightbourne Devando & Tequelana Gibson, Demetrius & Dyson Ballinger, David, Doria & Jimellie Mason, Kayla & Tito Woodside, Potina Rolle, Samantha & Larry Johnson, Darnel Saunders, Jobe Bain, Shantivous Rolle, Ayiesha Penn, Andy & Shanaya Bethel, Shaniqua, Daniel Jr. Joshua, Isaiah, Zion and Josiah Lightbourne, Shanelle & Romento Percentie, Shanique Burrows (Pebbles), Antonesha & Antone Brice, Leonardo, Brittany, Anterio, Larry Jr, Antonio, Erica; Grand Nieces & Nephews: Ariel, Anthony Jr. & Derek Lightbourne, Adam Eshun,Lamont Jr, Leandre, Lamar, Lamari, Lashante, Lamonte & Kenricka Lightbourne, Quanajia Solomon, Peyton & Skylar Lightbourne, Adonis Archer, Shianne, Shania, Sherman Jr., Shamar & Seth Bonaby, Stefan Knowles, Summer & Sky Ingraham, Tanari Lightbourne, Devonique Murphy, Daron Rolle, Dre-ah Carey, De’arjanae Dean, Isaiah Lightbourne Jr. Tyrique Moss, Laamaj, Laajai, Leonard, JhaNai Lightbourne, Renaldo Smith, Shante Johnson, Trinity Woodside, Farrah, Kenya, AJ, SJ, Vano Lightbourne, Sharon & Ron Miller Jr, Shannique McKinney, Destiny McKenzie, Romento Jr. & Heavenly Percentie, Lashan Brice; Great-grand Nieces & Nephews: Stefan Knowles Jr. & Branae Lightbourne; Aunts & Uncles: Mother Cynthia Grant, Rev. Richard Alexander & Voinell Grant, (Providenciales TCI), Dorothy Thomas (New York), Monica Albury, Gwendolyn Johnson; Cousins: Pastor Ishmael & Avalyn Grant, Sandra Rolle, Shawayne Rolle; Cynthia Cooper, ASP Marlon Grant; Maureen & Matthew Williams, Catherine Grant (Providenciales TCI); Vernal Thomas and Kevin Witherspoon; Sharon and Winston Parker; Kasie Moss; Vincent D’Metayer, Leticha Morales; Sharon Smith; Anthony Ferguson, Eloise and Cedric Pratt; Ruben, Keno, & Patricia Forbes; Margaret Curtis; Zelma Rolle; Other Friends and Relatives: The entire Henfield, Grant, Forbes, Moss, families, Renae Etienne, Gloria Clarke, and Chantell and Lenora Davis & family, Ryan Swain & Family, Patricia Clarke & family, Gods Dwelling Place Ministries International, Revival Faith Mission Church, Pentecostal Baptist Church; Pentecostal Church of God in Christ; the staff of Island Wholesale & Chelsea Choice, the Churchill Subdivision family, Montel Heights family; Valderine Maycock, Mother Rolle & family, Reaghan & Rayne Evans Tamahl Moxey & Family, Zetta Gray and family Julian Glinton, Charmin Charlow & Family, Brian Lloyd & Family, Teddy Bear, Dr. Dean Wells Jr & Raymond Wells & Family, Apostle Raymond Wells, Jenniemae & family, Dorsett Family, Lamont Flowers, Annamae Charlton & Family, Brandon Winder, Joseph Knowles, Shawn Burrows, Dominic Laing & Family, Antoinette McPhee & Family, Shandia Ward & Family; Godchildren 10 and many friends, relatives and acquaintances too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on (TODAY) Thursday, 6th April,2023 from 10:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, 8th April, 2023 at Newbirth Deliverance Kingdom Ministries from 10:00 a.m. until service time.