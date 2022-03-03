DEATH NOTICE

David Dean age 76 years of Williams Dean Sr. Highway, Bullocks Harbor, and Great Harbor Cay died at his residence on Sunday, February 27th, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Beverley Dean; Two daughters: Tracey and Linda; Four sons: David Jr, Cardinal, Kirk and Sinclair; Two sisters: Shirley Bethel and Etta Feaste; Fifteen Grandchildren; Numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.



Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.