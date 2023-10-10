Less than a minute

2 Less than a minute

David Lashawn Duncombe aged 21 years, of Melvern Road, Yellow Elder, died at Doctors Hospital on Sunday 24th September, 2023.

He is survived by his mother: Latoya Mackey; sister: Alicia Duncombe; brother: Isaiah Duncombe; grandfather: Prince Mackey; grandmother: Shirley Darville; aunts: Cindy Gay, Shawn Saunders, Natasha Rolle, Sharleen and Deandrea Duncombe; uncles: Ednal, Jeffery, Princeton, Kendrick, Rodney, Lester, Randy, Bradley, Torrieo, Travis and Evan Mackey, Niko, Orlander, Dario Brice, Huebell Duncombe and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.