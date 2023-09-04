Davis’ Cabinet changes

Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday brought weeks of speculation to an end when he announced changes to his Cabinet.

The changes were the latest in a reset of the nation’s affairs put into motion by the prime minister. This reset included the prorogation of Parliament last month and the swearing in of a new governor general on Friday.

In all, the Cabinet moves were not particularly surprising or exciting.

Two ministers of state were promoted as substantive ministers — Jomo Campbell and Pia Glover-Rolle.

Davis clearly understood that any reshuffle needed to include the reassignment of Keith Bell as Minister of Labour and Immigration, and Alfred Sears as Minister of Works and Utilities.

Bell had for weeks been ensnared by controversy and his actions appeared to be tarnishing the prime minister’s and the government’s image.

As Minister of Immigration, Bell proved to be problematic and out of control.

His swearing in of new Bahamian citizens at a funeral in June left many Bahamians feeling that citizenship was being cheapened and that established protocols and procedures were out the window.

Bell’s directive to immigration officers to release a group of Chinese workers found to be in the country illegally in January, and the release of correspondence showing the complete condemnation of his actions by the highest officials in the Department of Immigration, would have made it untenable for him to remain as immigration minister.

But reassigning Bell to Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal appears to be a reward for him.

Given that the housing ministry has recently worked in partnership with Arawak Homes, and Bell is a former employee of Arawak Homes, we hope the prime minister does not end up exposing him to any appearances of conflicts.

Yesterday, the prime minister applauded Bell for his “very substantial accomplishments” as Minister of Labour and Immigration.

Sears, meanwhile, proved a long time ago that he was not up to the task as minister responsible for Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), the state-owned power provider which remains plagued with challenges.

The official opposition had repeatedly called for Sears’ resignation as minister for BPL, especially after he told Parliament conflicting stories relating to BPL’s fuel hedge program.

As minister responsible for the company, Sears often failed to make contributions to major debates to provide any significant updates on the functioning of the power provider.

In moving Bell and Sears, the prime minister as expected addressed two problematic areas and no doubt hopes that the controversies surrounding those ministers will die with their reassignments.

JoBeth Coleby-Davis, former Minister of Transport and Housing, is now Minister of Energy and Transport with responsibility for BPL. She faces a herculean task as BPL’s legacy issues are not an easy fix.

It was interesting to listen to the prime minister outline the many successes he said each of the eight ministers who were reassigned achieved.

In announcing Campbell as Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, for example, Davis said his leadership was an important factor in improving conviction rates.

“He has shown he can do the hardest and most important thing in government, which is to take a plan on paper and make it real,” the prime minister said.

With that kind of record, it seems Campbell’s talents are most needed at his old post given the tremendous challenges we face with case management and judicial affairs.

If all of the ministers were as stellar in their previous roles as Davis claims, he could be making a significant gamble in moving them. The reassigned ministers will need to hit the ground running in understanding their ministries and grasping the full scope of all that falls within their new portfolios.

The prime minister advised yesterday, “In making these decisions, my priority was to strengthen policy execution, and to balance continuity and experience with renewal and fresh perspectives. Cabinet is a team and as on any team, individual strengths and talents add up to make the team stronger.”

There is nothing wrong with fresh perspectives, of course, and Cabinet changes are the prime minister’s prerogative.

With his government almost at the midpoint of its term and with the final year of the term being a difficult period to get certain things done, Davis and his team have very limited time to do much of the heavy lifting they promised.

Will the Cabinet changes lead to any improved performance on the Davis administration’s part?

We will know in time.