Davis rejects calls for Munroe’s resignation

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe’s recent comments on a plea deal taken by a man who impregnated a schoolgirl does not warrant resignation from Cabinet, Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday.

“I don’t know that what he has done amounts to that,” Davis said when asked to respond to calls for Munroe to resign.

“He has already expressed his regrets in my conversations with him. If you follow what he had to say, it appears to be more of his personal view and he has to come to learn that, as a young politician, when he holds a post, as he does, his personal views may be best kept within himself and personal.”

Davis said sentencing for such crimes is only up to the judges and the courts.

He said it is not for him or anyone else to comment on.

“We may have our view as to what we may have done but it is what the judge did,” Davis said.

“Now insofar as sentencing in respect to crimes against women, I have made myself pellucidly clear. We need to protect our women. We need to ensure that our laws are enforced to the utmost so as to deter further assaults on our women and to deter the violence against women. That is my position and I continue to say so.”

Recently, a 40-year-old man, who impregnated a 14-year-old girl, was sentenced to four years in prison as part of a plea deal after pleading guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams spoke of “highly sexualized young people” when asked by a reporter to comment on criticism that the four-year sentence was too lenient. While many said Williams’ comments were “victim-blaming”, Munroe disagreed.

Munroe also argued that having sex with a person under the age of consent “is not rape” and said that he did not understand the controversy over the issue.

The Sexual Offences Act provides that anyone convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person “above 14 years of age and under 16 years of age, whether with or without the consent of the person with whom he had unlawful sexual intercourse” is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for life.

However, Munroe said the typical sentence for rape is seven years. He said a four-year sentence for the less serious offense of unlawful sexual intercourse in the context of a plea deal was too stringent.

Munroe’s comments ignited fury in many circles.