Davis tells Pintard do his homework on debt issue

Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday told Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard to “do his homework” after Pintard asked Davis to justify the government’s calculation that half the country’s national debt is due to the impact of hurricanes which struck The Bahamas between 2015 and 2019.

“What clarification one needs?” Davis asked.

“Let’s start with what is our national debt and let’s start with what the loss and damage was that was occasioned by Dorian. It was about $3.4 billion. Think about our national debt and see what percentage that was.

“Just don’t think about Dorian. Let’s go back to Matthew. Let’s go back to Joaquin. Let’s go back to Irma and look back at the loss and damage. He needs to do his homework before he asks me any questions.”

Davis told the opposition leader to check the figures himself if he does not believe his assessment.

He said those figures are “all there to see”.

Last week, the prime minister said the government undertook an exercise that revealed that more than half of The Bahamas’ outstanding debt can be linked to the impact of hurricanes that hit between 2015 and 2019.

He said Caribbean countries are struggling with debt accumulated by such disasters.

Davis repeated the statement on Saturday at the conference of the Grand Boule at Atlantis.

In a statement on Monday, Pintard asked the prime minister for justification and the calculation.

“At the beginning of fiscal year 2015/2016, the public sector debt stood at approximately $5.4 billion,” he said.

“To conclude that 50 percent of our current outstanding debt came from climate events would mean that almost all the growth in the debt in that time would be attributable to climate change events that happened between 2015 and 2019.

“It clearly leaves out the fiscal effects of the pandemic and the unprecedented steps that the then-government had to take in order to support tens of thousands of displaced persons, while doing as much as possible to keep the economy afloat.”

“The initiatives were supported unanimously by the then-PLP in opposition and contributed substantially to the increase in the debt profile.”

In June, the government, together with the World Bank Group, released an inaugural Climate Spending Report, which revealed that based on approved 2021/2022 budget estimates, the projected government spend on climate change and disaster risk management was over $126 million.

The report did not address debt. It does not appear that the prime minister has as yet shared details of the “exercise” to which he referred at the CHOGM meeting, beyond asserting that half the national debt is related to climate disasters.