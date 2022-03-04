Davis urges CARICOM to work together on climate change

CARICOM countries should act together to counter the threat of climate change, Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday.

Davis argued that the adverse impacts of climate change are already “hitting the planet harder and faster than previously thought”.

“As a regional community, what can we do, beyond hoping that our friends will spring into action, beyond waiting for the inevitable to hit us?” Davis asked during a meeting of CARICOM leaders in Belize.

“What leadership can we provide? Colleagues, as we are not the major carbon emitters or the wealthy carbon-emitting beneficiaries, there will always be limitations around what we can do.

“However, The Bahamas believes that it is possible to be an active and driving part of the solution. The first step is to take the first step.

“We recognize that we face a global phenomenon brought on by global causes and need an international effort.

“Yet when it comes to the region, we are still acting individually. I do not underestimate the challenges of stepping up our levels of regional cooperation, but leadership requires us to try, try and try again.”

The prime minister acknowledged a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of the UN, which laid out the dire situation, noting that if drastic and immediate mitigation and adaptation measures are not taken globally, small island states like The Bahamas would bear the brunt of a host of social and economic issues that would drive migration to other regions.

Davis said his administration “still has some way to go in arguing to the Bahamian people that we must look south and north”.

“We are grateful to our friends and allies for all that they do,” he said.

“But the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic brought into sharp and humbling focus that our self-interest may well be more fully aligned with those who live like us: small island developing states; small economies with narrow economic bases; and small populations whose voices already resound loudly on the world stage, but not loudly enough to carry the argument.

“Colleagues, we are experiencing the same hurricanes, the same rising sea levels, the same threats to our tourism industries.

“We intend to push an agenda that includes a strong focus on solutions hoping that our common interests will help us narrow our ties and strengthen our bonds. We are already exploring several paths forward which we believe offer opportunities for regional and international cooperation.

“If we can come together to address the biggest, most existential threat facing humanity, then surely we can overcome some of the other obstacles which have historically prevented the region from working together more closely and more productively. This is a tomorrow worth fighting for.”

On the sidelines of the event, Davis said CARICOM leaders also discussed the challenges they have in accessing funding to mitigate and adapt to natural disasters.

He said they pondered “the ways and means we can sensitize the various agencies – like the Climate Fund, and the World Bank and IMF – to readdress the approach to how countries such as ours in the Caribbean, in particular, could access these funds – and not just pay lip service to it”.

Small island states like The Bahamas are on the front-lines of the climate change crisis.

Hurricane Dorian, which swept over portions of Abaco and Grand Bahama in 2019, caused billions of dollars in damage.

Its winds reached 185 miles per hour, its sea surges rose to 28 feet and tornadic activity was reported on both islands.

While the 2015 Paris Agreement saw world leaders commit to efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, the globe is presently on track to warm by somewhere between 2°C and 3°C by 2100.

The IPCC report noted that the world faces “unavoidable multiple climate hazards” over the next two decades with global warming.