Funeral Service for the late Dawn Elizabeth Culmer, 49 years of Andros Crescent, Yamacraw Beach Estates, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1st, 2022, at St. Georges Anglican Church, Montrose Avenue. Officiating will be Arch’d Kingsley Knowles assisted by Rev’d Fr. Scott Brennen. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Rd.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to celebrate her life and legacy are her Sister: Mavis Culmer; Brothers: Eugene (Christina) Culmer and Neil (Kiara) Culmer; Adopted Sister: Christine (Michael) Greene; Step-daughter: Jade Beneby (Amber & Maximus) Special Friend: Brian Huyler; Nephews: Garrison (Kalisa) Clarke, Jarrett, Justin & Karter Culmer, Ahmad Greene; Nieces: Carla (George) Clarke & Alicia Greene Grand-nephew: Grayson Clarke; Uncles: Rudolph (Dellerese) Adderley, Reginald (Betty) Adderley, Dr. Kirtland (Rachel) Culmer, Dr. Leslie (Beverley) Culmer, Sanford (Mary) Culmer, Raymond (Dhalene) Culmer, Stuart (Mona) Culmer, Winston (Sylvia) Culmer and Kendal (Sherry) Culmer; Aunts: Colleen Adderley, Ethelyn Stuart, Adina Gallagher, Ingrid, Jan, Ann, Jacqueline and Vernell Culmer, Patricia Smith, Edwina Usher and Mavis Forbes; Cousins: Ian (Asha) Adderley, Erica (Patrick) Gardiner, Tammy Adderley, Paulette (Ron) Lee, Patrick Finley, Jayden Finley, Delisia Finley, Monique Adderley, Denelta (Vaughn) Henry, Deniqua Adderley, Rachad (Ebony) Adderley, Mickiko Adderley and Re’juan Adderley; God-children: Riamonét Davis, Kishana Beneby, Kwayne Rolle, Ethan Hutchinson and Trarell Johnson Numerous relatives and friends including: Shantell Hutchinson & family, Melanie Allen & family, Monette Russell & family, Cherise Saunders & Family, Sheronne Smith & family, Jasmine Hudson & family, Eloweise Ricketts & family, Arlene Ritchie & family, Kermit (Carmen) Bostwick & family, Cathy Deveaux & family, Rochelle Butler & family, Gladys Edgecombe & family, Juana Cabrerea, Dale Johnson & family, Evangelist Rex Major & Family, Val Hudson & family, Sylvia Knowles & family, John Wells & family, Jeff Turnquest & Family, Meta Bethel & family, Una Elliot & family, Una Kemp & family, Anita Kemp & family, Paulette Bain & family, Ellis & Ingrid Major, Patrick Major & family, Mavis Davies & family, Renee Davies & family, Keith (Wendy) Major & family, Lance Major & family, Lillian Major-Miller and family, Irma Deveaux and family, Ruth Knowles & family, Denise & Troy Rolle, Tesha Johnson & family, Eloise Edwards & family, Therez McKenzie & family, Leron Neely & family, Marsha Smith & family, Lydia Stubbs & family; Corrine Miller & family, Sabrina Martin & family, Bernice Francis & Family, Dorinda Hanna & family, Deborah Bastian & family, Gia Cartwright & family, Jack Curtis & family, Lorena Rolle & family, Medina Taylor & family, Deborah Foulkes & family, Kenya Laing & family, Sonia Thompson & family, Michelle Knowles & family, Buerna Moss & family, Sherdine Stevens & family, Keisha McSweeney & Family, Suna Adderley & Family, Jennifer Carey & family, Ken Johnson & family, Philip Turner & family, Hansell Ferguson & family, Serethea Clarke & family, Ethelyn Adderley & family, Sonia Culmer & family, Donavan Turnquest & family, Capt. Michael Simmons, RBDF, Capt. Henry Daxon, RBDF, Quentin Wallace & family, Basil Wright & family, Clara Cox & family, Stephen Donathan & family, Ian Dawkins & family, Thelma Deal & family, Troy Nixon & family, family of the late Grace Bunch, Hezekiah Dean & family, family of the late Gwendolyn Smith, the Major family, the Adderley family, Members of St. George’s Anglican Church, The Honorable Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education, Permanent Secretary Lorraine Armbrister, Executive Team & Staff of the Ministry of Education – Director of Education Marcellus Taylor, Deputy Permanent Secretary Ricardo Deveaux, Financial Controller Marie Darling, Vanria Bullard, Kendra Taylor & Elizabeth Williams, The Honorable Michael Halkitis, Minister for Economic Affairs, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson & Staff of the Ministry of Finance, Permanent Secretary Janice Miller, Ministry of Finance, Permanent Secretary Cora Colebrook & Staff of the Department of Transformation and Digitization, Executive Management & Staff of Fiserv Inc., Permanent Secretary David Davis, Office of the Prime Minister, Permanent Secretary Carl Smith, Ministry of Disaster Preparedness & Reconstruction, Permanent Secretary, Eugene Poitier, Ministry of Youth & Culture, Bahamas Academy Class of 1989, Executive Management & Staff of Bahamas Customs, Freeport, Grand Bahama, the Culmersville and Yamacraw Beach Estates Communities.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday March 31st from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.

Funeral service link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28I03Ms1QaA

Graveside service link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mr_VlV8P34c