Memorial Service for the late Dawnelle Elaine Conliffe-Brown, aged 63 years, of Angel Court, Golden Gates #2, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, at All Saints Anglican Church, All Saints Way, Joans Heights. Officiating will be The Reverend Fr. Stephen Davies assisted byother members of the Clergy. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required. Graveside attendance is limited to thirty (30) persons.

She is preceded in death by her Parents: Edward & Jocylen Conliffe; Brother: Brent Conliffe.

Dawnelle leaves to mourn her Son: Deangelo; Brothers: Wendell, Dawson & Brian Conliffe; Sisters: Constance, Lorraine and Eleanor Conliffe; Adopted Sister: Wanda Scavella and Family; Grandmother: Ruthie-Mae Adderley; Sisters-in-law: Sherell Conliffe; Nieces: Shonell, Shequita, Cydney, Brynnette, Brenique and Jessica Conliffe, and Ria Pinder; Nephews: Devante, Ian, Brandon, Brent and Dawnson Conliffe Jr., Kyle and Ramon Pinder, Cerone Ramsey, and Corey Cooper; Uncles: Malcolm Adderley, Eugene, Robert, Kevin and Craig Cartwright, Harold Moss, Ivan, Andrew and Randy Conliffe; Aunts: Theresa “Meritia” Moss, Nancy, and Carolyn Conliffe, Joan and Daphne Adderley, Anishka and Jeann Cartwright, Judith Rolle, Enith Major & Family, Patricia Jervis & Family; Cousins: Kimberly, Keith, Kevin, Kent and Kendal Cartwright, Medina Taylor, Sabrina, Catherine, and Gloria Conliffe, Tamika Gardiner, Eamon, Engedi, Evan, Misty, Mia, Perez and Thor Adderley, Yvette Hall, Tracy Reid, Deanthea Edgecombe, Kenya Saunders, Vaughn and Desmond Conliffe, Vaughn, Donald, Renee and Greer Adderley, Devaldo Hanna, Cyd Gay & Family; Adopted Sons: Franklyn Russell, Dwight Knowles, and Lincoln Hercules; Adopted Sisters: Janice & Denise Graham, Janice Johnson, Joann Scott, Carla Gilbert, Wanda Scavella & Family, and Hazel Knowles & Family; Adopted Brothers: Dr. Mark and Andre Weech & Family, Dr. Sy Pierre & Family; Special Family & Friends: Errolee Conliffe, Lynette Roberts, Marsha Roberts, Bishop Marvin Weech & Family, Carl Weech & Family, Joan Demertte & Family, Paulamae Russell & Family, Kevin Gilbert, Glinton, Moxey, Stubbs, Riley, Rutherford, Marshall, and Bodie Families & The entire Angel Court Family; Minister Fredrick Mitchell, Minister Pia Glover-Rolle, Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Donella Bodie and the staff of the Ministry of Public Service & The Public Service Commission, Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lorrane Armbrister and The staff of The Ministry of Education & Technical & Vocational Training, Director Patrice Williams and Staff of the Department of Archives, The staff of Ministry of Public Works, Hyacinth Winder-Pratt, M. Elaine Toote, Sherriley Strachan, Portia Ingraham, Antoinette Clarke, Charles Turner & Family, Chavez Turnquest, Carlton Adderley, Tyrone Palmer, The Bahamas Customs Family, The Class of Government High 1974, “The Government High School”, The Staff of Colina Insurance Ltd., and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Friday January 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.