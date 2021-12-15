Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for Deacon Aulice Alfred Thompson, age 77 years, of Foxdale Subdivision will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at Kemp Road Ministries, Kemp Road. Officiating will be Pastor Ivan F. Butler, Pastor Joseph Rolle and other Members of the Cloth. Interment will take place at The Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

He was predeceased by his Parents: Zaccheus and Costella Thompson; Brother: Donald Thompson, Son: Dion Thompson and Daughter-In-Law: NaTasha Thompson.

Left to cherish his memories are his Loving Wife of 52 years: Berthamae Thompson; Daughter: Donella (Pastor Vincent) Johnson; Son: Chavan Thomspon; Grandchildren: NaDion (Treca) and Natikko Thompson and Etana, Eyden and Emiah Johnson; Great Grandchildren: Natikko and N’Zai Demetri Thompson and Tayvaughn Edgecombe; Sister: Patricia Rolle; Sisters-In-Law: Patrinella Thompson, Barbara Romer, Sybiline, Valderine, and Judy Knowles; Brothers-In-Law: Rodwell, Joel and McAllen Knowles; Many loving Nieces, Nephews and other Relatives and Friends including: The Heirs of the Late Aulice Nixon; The Heirs of the Late Cleophas and Lucinda Knowles; The Bahamas Boat Owners and Sailors Association; members of Carmichael Road Union Baptist Church, Kemp Road Ministries; the Fox Hill Community and Tommy’s Dominoes Family.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 11:00a.m. to 12:30p.m. and from 1:30p.m. to 4:00p.m.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.