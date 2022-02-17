Funeral service for the Late DEACON CLIFFORD “KIPPY” WHITFIELD PINDER age 62 years of #16 East Indianman Road, Freeport and formerly of Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Upper Zion Baptist Church, Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama Officiating will be Pastor Michael Pinder J. P. and Pastor Allison Pinder. Interment will follow in Pinder’s Point Public Cemetery.

Left to cherish his memories and celebrate his life and legacy are his wife: Coral Pinder; mother: Anita Pinder; spiritual mother: Valurine Bain-Pinder; spiritual father: Pastor Allison Pinder; children: Cliftina Pinder, Shaniek Pinder, Shavonia (Joaquin) Cunningham, Jermeiko (Orline Meoshi) Pinder and Demetria Russell; grandchildren: Jaia Cunningham, Ja’mir Pinder, Jermaine Gibson; sisters: Miriam Major, Syntra Pinder, Feadore Pinder and Krista Pinder; sisters-in-law: Maria (Everette) Johnson, Antoinette (Kenneth) Rolle, Maureen Bethel and Dawn Bethel; brothers: Lloyd “Jeffrey” (Marlene) Pinder, Kendall Pinder and Bernard (Valderine) Evans; brother-in-law: Charles Bethel Jr.; nephews: Dario Major, Dramaine (Simehia) Major, Javanno Pinder, Kendall Pinder Jr., Raymond Rolle, Vaughn Malakius Jr. and Melec Evans; nieces: Delrese (Marvin) Williams, Dashana (Jason) Smith, Jyrquel Pinder, Derrica Williamson, Evricka (Sony) Ilet, Shavon (Astier) Dean, Bernika (Lawrence) McIntosh and Brenae Evans; grandnephews: Damari Williams, Jaylen, Jayden and Jason Smith, Dramaine Major II, Jahiaer Pinder, Kendall Pinder III, Sonycko Ilet and Lawrence McIntosh Jr.; grandnieces: Damia and Davine Williams, Dramiah, Dream and Demi Major, Katelyn Major, Jahnyah Pinder, Kendal-Jade Pinder, Romeka Rolle, Sonai Ilet and Brooke Dean; numerous cousins including: Talmage Pinder and family, Hilma Martin and family, Galvin and Dwayne Adderley, the Martin family, Lutchy and family, Wildgoose family, the Martin, Colebrook and Pinder family; special friends and relatives including: Pastor Michael Pinder and family, Pastor Shuffle Hepburn, David Wallace, Glenroy “Hube” Cooper, Morris Simmons, Austin Grant, Maudleen Martin and Family, Althea Johnson and Family, Upper Zion Baptist Church family, Community of Pinder’s Point, G.B. Softball Association and Franklyn Taylor.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist church, Settlers Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.