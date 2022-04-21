Obituaries

Deacon Kenneth John David Strachan

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email 20 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

Death Notice for Deacon Kenneth John David Strachan” affectionately called Sweets, Fat head, Sparsky Jones, Shageese” , age 67years, a resident of South Beach Estates passed peacefully at his residence on Friday April 15, 2022.

Precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of his Wife: Anna Maria Strachan ;Children: Patricia (Kendrick) Pinder, Yinka and Necola Strachan, Otiaus (Sharrann) Strachan; Grandchildren: Kendric and Patrica Pinder, Daniel Strachan, Joel, Isaiah and Hadassah Hield and Deron Ferguson Jr.; Sisters: Joann Whylly, Christine Wong, and Brendalee Herrick of Colorado; Sisters-in-law: Lavern Scavella, Angela Fluellen, Jennifer Greene, Virginia Johnson, Rosetta Wallace; Brothers-in-law: Derek Wong, Anthony and Derek Miller, Jeff Herrick; Daughter-in-law: Sharryann (Sinclear) Strachan Son-in-law: Kendrick Pinder; Nieces: Shhneka Reckley, Christina Wong, Keisha Hanna, Eugenia Strachan, Tasha Whylly, Necola Paul, Danielle, Delarese, Elizabeth Wallace, Yuntalia Cartwright, Almonique Gorden, Jamie Johnson, Racquel Donaldson, Shanreca Scavellla, Tanya Wallace, Makyla, Nefertiti, and Nadia Miller, and Angel Greene, Rachel, Yalena and Andrea Quant, Rielle and Tarae Whylly; Nephews: Yalvaten (Leo) Quant, Reinaldo and Chrisbon Whylly, Derek and David Wong, Nicolas Herrick, Keno Wood, Kevin Wallace, Donovan, Dario, and Austin McKinney, Trevor Taylor, Darvin Dean, Jamean Johnson, David Scavella, Jesse and Rio Greene, Anthony Miller Jr. Yalvaten (Leo) Quant Jr.; numerous grand nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.  

Arrangements for a Funeral Service will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email 20 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Kerstin

Kerstin

Related Articles

Photo of RRIERA VIVEONA HEPBURN

RRIERA VIVEONA HEPBURN

19 mins ago
Photo of Christine Madelene Major

Christine Madelene Major

26 mins ago
Photo of Lawrence Larry Alexander Turnquest

Lawrence Larry Alexander Turnquest

27 mins ago
Photo of Carolyn Joan Dean

Carolyn Joan Dean

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker