Death Notice for Deacon Kenneth John David Strachan” affectionately called Sweets, Fat head, Sparsky Jones, Shageese” , age 67years, a resident of South Beach Estates passed peacefully at his residence on Friday April 15, 2022.

Precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of his Wife: Anna Maria Strachan ;Children: Patricia (Kendrick) Pinder, Yinka and Necola Strachan, Otiaus (Sharrann) Strachan; Grandchildren: Kendric and Patrica Pinder, Daniel Strachan, Joel, Isaiah and Hadassah Hield and Deron Ferguson Jr.; Sisters: Joann Whylly, Christine Wong, and Brendalee Herrick of Colorado; Sisters-in-law: Lavern Scavella, Angela Fluellen, Jennifer Greene, Virginia Johnson, Rosetta Wallace; Brothers-in-law: Derek Wong, Anthony and Derek Miller, Jeff Herrick; Daughter-in-law: Sharryann (Sinclear) Strachan Son-in-law: Kendrick Pinder; Nieces: Shhneka Reckley, Christina Wong, Keisha Hanna, Eugenia Strachan, Tasha Whylly, Necola Paul, Danielle, Delarese, Elizabeth Wallace, Yuntalia Cartwright, Almonique Gorden, Jamie Johnson, Racquel Donaldson, Shanreca Scavellla, Tanya Wallace, Makyla, Nefertiti, and Nadia Miller, and Angel Greene, Rachel, Yalena and Andrea Quant, Rielle and Tarae Whylly; Nephews: Yalvaten (Leo) Quant, Reinaldo and Chrisbon Whylly, Derek and David Wong, Nicolas Herrick, Keno Wood, Kevin Wallace, Donovan, Dario, and Austin McKinney, Trevor Taylor, Darvin Dean, Jamean Johnson, David Scavella, Jesse and Rio Greene, Anthony Miller Jr. Yalvaten (Leo) Quant Jr.; numerous grand nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Arrangements for a Funeral Service will be announced at a later date.