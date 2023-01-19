Funeral Service for the late Deacon Raymond James Forbes aged 83of Isle Way, off Soldier Road West will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 21st January, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street North. Officiating will be Archbishop Patrick Pinder, and other clergy members of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Infant View Road.

Left to cherish his memories are his Children: Arnold (Anissa), Barry (Jane), Patrice, Curtis (Myrtle), Val (Matthew), Herbert (Shaunelle); Daughter-in-law: Grisnelly; Grandchildren: Jathan, Baron (Kelly), Barry, Amina, Aaron, Dandre, Christopher, Nazair, Canovia (Ravanno), Cathanina, Gary, Tami (Elijah), Thori, Trenton, Aulenna, Rouen, Alexndria (Aaron), Ashley, Tabori (Tiffany), and D’andre; Great grandchildren: Jayden, Kayla, Bryce, Navi, Cali, Garanique, Gariesh, Gary Jr., Celeste, Tourae, Tabori, and Tristen; Nieces and Nephews: Michelle, Anthony, Etral, Vivian, Barbara, Andre, Lucy, Cynthia, Lathan, Clayvonne, Barbara J., Irene, Douglas, Harold, Paula, Monique, Lindsay, Neil, Kevin, Jeffrey, Felix, Talia, Lou (Angie), Bradley, Clay, Stephanie, Floyd, Daniel, Haold, Cindy, Blondie, Michelle S., Cheryl Javier, Tiana, Anthony, Monique, Godfrey and Vivian; Special Cousins: Paula, Bessie, Ophelia, Beverly, Patricia, Michelle, Fred, Olive, Maria and Joyce; God children: Fr. Noel, Jayson, Melonie, Mary, and Nicholas; Numerous Relatives and Friends including: Agatha Butterfield, Eliza Seymour, Freda Seymour, Lois Seymour, the families of the King’s Court Yellow Elder community, The Entire Roman Catholic Archdiocese of The Bahamas, Archbishop Patrick Pinder, Fr. Simeon Roberts, Fr. Glen Nixon, and the entire religious community of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese, St. Cecilia’s School family, The Lockhart family, Betty (Phillip) Roker, Lesley Pinder, Desiree Clarke, Precious Moments Preschool Family, George Knowles and Family, Edgecombe Family, Rose Ferguson and Family, Anya Symonette, Beverly Roberts and family, The entire Sturrup, Forbes, Butler, Gibbs, Symonette, Lewis, Greene, Butterfield, Seymour, Missick, Humes, Isle Way Neighbors, Thomas Strachan and family, Norman and Wordell Dean and family, Arlene Ritchie and family, Dr. Dane Bowe, Dr. Patrick Cargill, the immediate family of Fay Simpson, the parish communities of St. Cecilia’s, St. Thomas Moore, and St. Anselm and others too numerous to mention.

Please forgive us if we failed to mention you but know that you are appreciated.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 20th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be NO viewing at the church.