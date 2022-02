Deacon Valaria Patricia Greene, aged 74, of Camperdown Drive, died at her residence on Sunday, February 13th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Racquel & Dr. Rana Greene; Sisters: Nurse Sheila Ferguson (Freeport), Angela Phillips, and Paulette Bing (North Carolina); Brother: Dorrington Ferguson Jr. (New Jersey); and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.