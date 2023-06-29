Deaconess Geraldine Gertrude Ferguson age 63 of # 31 Bell Air Estates Nassau, Bahamas. Died at Princess Margaret Hospital on June 16th 2023.

She is Survived by her Husband: Randolph Ferguson; Daughters: Irma, Alvetra and Randeika Ferguson; Randera Ferguson-Sweeting, Sandra and Adrianna Ferguson; Brothers: Lenard Longley, Preston “Bumble” Dames Jr., Stanley and Wendell Dames; Sisters: Joan Demeritte and Stephanie King; Grandchildren: Kristina, Adreienne, Alexis, Ada and Ethan, Other Relatives, Numerous Nieces and Nephews Including Janet Butler and family, Hillside Missionary Baptist Church family and a host of other relatives and Friends.

Funeral arrangements our presently being made and will be announced at a later date.