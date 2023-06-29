Obituaries

Deaconess Geraldine Gertrude Ferguson

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email June 29, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

Deaconess Geraldine Gertrude Ferguson age 63 of # 31 Bell Air Estates Nassau, Bahamas. Died at Princess Margaret Hospital on June 16th 2023.

She is Survived by her Husband: Randolph Ferguson; Daughters: Irma, Alvetra and Randeika Ferguson;  Randera Ferguson-Sweeting, Sandra  and Adrianna Ferguson; Brothers: Lenard Longley, Preston “Bumble” Dames Jr., Stanley  and Wendell Dames; Sisters: Joan Demeritte  and Stephanie King; Grandchildren: Kristina,  Adreienne,  Alexis, Ada and  Ethan, Other Relatives, Numerous Nieces and Nephews Including Janet Butler and family, Hillside Missionary Baptist Church family and a host of other relatives and Friends.

 Funeral arrangements our presently being made and will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email June 29, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Joey Josey Suazo

June 29, 2023

Mr. Brenton Davion Glinton

June 29, 2023

Jermaine Fredrick Burrows Gordon

June 29, 2023

Mr. Christopher Andre Mortimer Jr.

June 29, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button