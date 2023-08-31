Funeral Services for the late Deaconess Sylvia Hepburn Lloyd, aged 83 years, of Nassau East South and formerly of Green Castle, Eleuthera, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 2nd September, 2023 at Golden Gates Native Baptist Church, Lobster Avenue, Golden Gates. Officiating will be Pastor Alonzo Hinsey Jr. assisted by Pastor Emeritus Rev. Dr. Alonzo Hinsey Sr. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are Her Children: Joanne and Brenville Ferguson, Paul and Deidre Hepburn and 1 adopted son: Norman Sinclair; Grand Children: Brenville Ferguson Jr., Amanda Jones, Antonio Ferguson, Akiya Hepburn, and Alika and Glenardo Smith; Great Grand Children: Penelope Jones and Jaylin Jones, and Devano Carey; Siblings: Mildred Cooper, Lance Sands, Uthal Sands, Assoc. Pastor Patsy and Elder Boston Morley, Annismae and Oral Curtis, Kathrina Sycret (New York), Pastor Elder Lionel and Elizabeth Sands, and Alice Sands (Sister-in-Law); Nieces and Nephews: Associate Pastor Cindy and Michael Smith, Prophetess Shameki Morley, Joan, and Janet Butler, Josephine Morley, Mona Sands, Phillippa Sands, Michaela and Chuck Smith, Loneice and Alex Mea, Tamara and Amanda Sands, Kathleen, Karen, Latoya, Orlando, Sharon, Carolyn, Clarice, Robert and Bradley Sands, Crystral, Vanrea, and Paulene Sands, Margo, Gail, Marcel and Theresa Curtis, Alicia, Arielle, Maranique Darling, Rachelle Smith, Angel Morley, Stephen and Arlette Morley, Sandy and Makita Morley, Marvin and Tiffany Sands, Robert Sycret, Dave, Steven Jeff, Rudy and Leevan Sands Sr., Angell, Tony, and Vardo Curtis, Kenvaughn and Tamal Sands, Aron Sands, Malik Sands, Gerard Butler, Supt. Antoinette Saunders, Roscoe Sands, Andrew and Marisa Smith, Shandera and Chuckovia Smith, Desmond and Rochelle Sands, Dave Sands; Cousins: Reginald Sands, Aranese Rolle, Norris and Anthony Miller, Jack and Terrel Lightbourne, Marilyn, Mertis, Lilymae Brown, Kayla Lightbourne, Delores Robinson, Leon Miller, Willis Miller Jr., Roslyn Miller, Jennifer Miller, Rodney Miller, Hon. Vaughn Miller, Hon. Zane Lightbourne, Glen Miller, Veona, Curlene Delroy, Wilton, Francine Betsy Richards and Angela Thompson, Racquel Woodside, Kimberley and Crystal Sands, John Frazer, Cheryl, Carroll, Franzel Frazer, Esther Beneby, Elouise Griffin, Betty Whylly, Betty Hall, Pastor Philip MIller, Prophet C.J. Miller, Elizabeth Nackey, Maxine Miller, Shreila Kemp, Estherbell, Isabell, Rachael Miller, Iva Butler, Rose Frazer, Samantha Black, Margaret Richards, Eleanor Whylly, Argenal Sands, Shenall Sands, Nicola Sands, Johnney Butler; Other Relatives and Friends: Rev. Alfred and Jackie Stuart, Barbara Mae Smith,. Rev. Anthony Carroll, Almonca Williamson, Evangelist Arlene Horton, Shelly Austin, Anita Harris, Sophia Adderley, Evangelist Nargaret Lewis, Keno and Deandra Archer, Roosevelt Archer II and Family, Elder Catherine Roker, Dorine Turnquest, Deborah Pearce and Family, George and Michelle and Family, Pastor Emeritus Rev. Dr. Alonzo Hinsey and Family, Pastor Alonzo Hinsey Jr. and the Family of Golden Gates Native Baptist Church, Rev, Dr. Michael C. Symonette and Family Rev. Carrington Pinder and Family.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 1st September, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 2nd September from 10:00 a.m. until service time.