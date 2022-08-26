Dead fish line beach at Delaporte

Authorities believe dead fish that washed ashore in the Delaporte area was dumped and not the result of any kind of phenomenon negatively impacting marine life.

“We are aware of the matter,” said Acting Director of Marine Resources William Gregory Bethel when contacted yesterday.

“We dispatched a team to the area. Preliminary indications are that it appears it [was] fish that was dumped either by a fishing boat or someone went to the area and dumped the fish because of the conch slop and skeletal remains of the crawfish heads and other small baiting fish. That is the preliminary report that I have received.”

The Nassau Guardian observed what appeared to be sardines and larger fish as well as conch slop on the beach.

Bethel said, “Unfortunately, it happens; indiscriminately, persons dumping all over the place, throughout New Providence, but we’re hoping that that is all that it is. We know of no other phenomenon going on at this time that would cause or kill in that specific area or anywhere around New Providence.”

He said the apparent dumping speaks to a larger problem.

“[There’s] indiscriminate dumping of whatever and, unfortunately, in this instance, it appears to be fish,” Bethel said.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to dispose of such items. But all we can continue to do is to educate the public and make the public aware and work with our sister agencies, such as the Department of Environmental Health Services, in trying to get the message and word out to the public at large.”

A video showing the dead fish along the shoreline was circulated yesterday, raising concerns among many residents who feared something in the water had killed the marine life.

Bethel said his department will come up with a final determination on the matter and advise the public of it.