Dead in the water?

The Davis administration has halted a plan by a group of Bahamian businessmen who had reached an agreement with the government in the last term for a public private partnership (PPP) to manage and refurbish cultural heritage sites, including the water tower and New Providence forts.

Olvin Rees, managing partner of Public Private Investment Ltd. (PPIL), told National Review last June the partners had a signed memorandum of understanding and a signed management agreement with the government.

Fort Montagu.

Not long after coming to office last September, however, the Davis administration advised the group that the agreement was on hold, according to Rees.

He told us this week the group is still waiting on a response from the government regarding whether the deal will move forward.

“We’re hoping that the government really would basically come to their senses and realize that we’re investors, we’re local investors and we’ve decided to put our money where our mouths are relative to restoring these national historical sights which have been sitting there for over 100 years,” he said.

“Some people would say, in some quarters we’re hearing, ‘oh, it’s an unsolicited bid’. Everybody has an opportunity; even today, there are a lot of dilapidated buildings. There are a lot of things that Bahamians can do especially in these kinds of economic times to assist the government by bringing capital to the table and working through these PPP arrangements.

“Both governments have encouraged Bahamians to come forward with PPP arrangements and we did. We’re not getting anything from the government. We are spending our own money. We have spent close to $1 million already.”

Under what was proposed, the group would have full responsibility for the financial and operational obligations attached to the maintenance of these assets.

The group also proposed the assumption and immediate payment of an existing legacy debt to the cruise lines.

“This very same concept was done under the previous administration; they wanted to do it, all PLPs,” said Rees when we pointed out last year that this issue was raised by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) leader in Parliament.

“It was on [the then prime minister’s] desk for signature. I think the election came up and they ran out of time. The previous [PM Perry Christie] for whatever reason, he didn’t sign the document.”

Rees said PPIL has taken a non-political approach to the plan for the management of heritage sites and strongly dismissed a suggestion some made that then Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis had fixed up his cronies.

The now former Free National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer confirmed yesterday he is still a member of the PPIL team. That fact provided a hook for the PLP in making the cronyism claim.

The group’s president is Nigel Lewis, who was the FNM’s election coordinator.

In the House of Assembly last June, PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said, “I am advised a private arrangement was made by the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC) to either lease, give management or in any event to divest itself of the responsibility of what I call the cultural heritage elements, the water tower, the forts and to an entity that the principals of are closely related, one I am advised is the chairman of the FNM, the other national coordinator of the election.”

Government House.

He added, “We don’t see any apparent benefits from such arrangement. … You can confirm whether that is so and whether your friends are now part of that entity and what impact that has on this corporation.”

Minnis said at the time it was the government’s view that it cannot efficiently manage the heritage sites. He did not give any insight into the group or what the specific plans are, claiming the legal arrangements had not yet been worked out.

Cultural renaissance

Rees said on Monday, it appears the Davis administration is victimizing Bahamian business people because of their perceived political allegiance.

“You’re going to tell us that you’re going to roll out the red carpet for Bahamian investors and this is what you do to us? Never mind the fact that we are perceived to be from the other political party,” he said.

“This type of political victimization needs to stop and I hope that we will have legislation soon to outlaw this type of behavior. It does not augur well for the advancement of our country. The country is too small.

“We should be embracing opportunities, especially where it’s going to affect the overall national good for the country because we’re talking about affecting 300 to 500 people in terms of employment. I’m talking about straw vendors, taxi cab drivers, other artisans, entertainers, we have all lined up. And it’s not just the fort, Botanical Gardens as well. Everything is just rundown and shabby.”

One of the criticisms the PLP made about the plan was that there was no competitive bidding before the Minnis administration entered the arrangement with PPIL.

Asked about this on Monday, Rees said, “There’s a lot of things that haven’t gone to bid.

“If something has been out there for almost 100 plus years, you can’t fault us for bringing forth a proposal. We saw a need. If I want to restore, for example, the old Hotel Corporation building down on Cable Beach, there’s nobody that’s looking at that. The Rodney Bain Building, there [are] a lot of dilapidated government entities all around this country.

“There’s nothing to stop Bahamians from coming together and putting forth proposals to the government. Every proposal that comes to the government, you think we are going to stop and say, ‘okay, we need a bid on this?’ If somebody sees an opportunity and others don’t, you have to fault us because we see an opportunity?”

He explained that the national assets would still be owned by the government and people of The Bahamas if the deal was allowed to proceed.

“It’s not like the government is getting rid [of them],” Rees said. “We will be maintaining the assets and upgrading them to world-class standards. Right now, [the Antiquities Monuments and Museums Corporation] they don’t make money. They lose money so the government is just subsidizing a losing entity. Through our proposal, the government will be getting up to 40 percent of the profits”.

According to the proposal sent to government in 2017, the PPIL Group developed a “tailored” model for the operation and management of several heritage sites: the water tower, Fort Fincastle, Fort Charlotte, Fort Montagu, the National Museum (old Collins House on Shirley Street); Pompey Museum, Government House; Botanical Gardens/Heroes Park.

Rees said previously, Government House was no longer included.

PPIL stated in its proposal that its team “sees the restoration, modernization and/or effective maintenance of the referenced sites, which are seen as primary tenets of our tourism product, given their visibility and popularity, as the precursor of the launch of a vaunted/novel heritage-touristic tour product”.

It commits to creating a “cultural renaissance”.

The group said its plan was in direct response to the government’s expressed desire to utilize public private partnership arrangements to restore, manage and (economically) leverage important “iconic locations”.

In its proposal to the government, the group said, “To underscore its commitment to this nationally important initiative, PPIL is willing to provide The Bahamas government with a ‘hit or miss’ guarantee, for this project. Under the terms of the guarantee, if the team does not deliver all agreed ‘outcomes’ in the specified time frames, the government has the irrevocable right to terminate the PPP agreement.”

The proposal also listed several desired outcomes of PPIL, including the proliferation of “skilled” jobs and wealth creation opportunities across youth and gender lines, as well as a major socio-economic impact in terms of employment, earning capacity and national pride.

We have not yet been able to confirm the Davis administration’s position on this proposal, though comments made by Davis in opposition suggest the project won’t be a go.

Given that the group has a signed agreement, this could suggest legal ramifications.

Nevertheless, Rees appeared to still have some hope.

“It is something that is very good for this country and these are Bahamians who now finally decided to invest in their country,” he said.

“And this is probably one of the reasons a lot of Bahamians have not been investing in high profile tourism products because every time you turn around you got one government saying no, one government saying yes, come on man. We got to grow up. We got to grow up if we want to move as a country and orient our minds to be futuristic thinkers.

“This whole country is going to have to agitate to outlaw victimization in this country.”