Dean-Patterson: Time to prioritize domestic violence

Bahamas Crisis Centre Director Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson called yesterday for the issue of domestic violence to be prioritized by the government.

Her comments came after a video depicting a man, who ran over a woman with a car after beating her in the street, made the rounds on social media on Tuesday, provoking widespread outrage and commentary. Police said the incident was a domestic dispute.

“I hope the politicians will pay attention to this,” Dean-Patterson said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“… We have the strategic plan. There is a gender-based violence strategic plan that was completed and presented to the government in 2016. But it hasn’t been handled, it hasn’t been addressed.”

Dean-Patterson said changes need to be made to better accommodate victims seeking assistance in escaping abusive relationships.

“I definitely think we need to strengthen the court’s response to it,” she said.

“Because … a victim can get a protection order. But there are some barriers that confront anybody who goes to get a protection order. The first thing is you have to get the summons served.

“And the victim who is experiencing the violence shouldn’t have to pay … to get this summons served. That’s something that should be the responsibility of the government.

“We have to make sure that persons can live a life free from violence.

“… So, if you put legislation in place, you have to make sure that there are no barriers that stop persons from getting justice and getting protection.”

Police crime statistics released in October revealed that there was a 36 percent increase in domestic violence incidents with 2,562 incidents reported up to the end of September this year.

One thousand eight hundred and eighty-five incidents were reported in 2020.

Dean-Patterson said the staggering figure is likely only the tip of the iceberg.

“Internationally, the data says that you can multiply the reports by anywhere from three to 10 to get the actual incidence because that’s only the tip of the iceberg, persons making the report to police,” she said.

She added, “Obviously a lot of people are going and making reports, but nothing is happening, you know.

“Or you might have what has happened … two days ago.

“And I must say that those kinds of reports strike fear in the hearts of women who are living with domestic violence because many women live in the fear to threat of harm.”

Patterson said many women who are abused try to deny or downplay the abuse.

“The denial and silence if the abuser or perpetrator’s best friend,” she said.

“That’s what he depends on, because many times, if you look at him from the outside, he seems like a very nice, sometimes even Christian gentleman.”

Dean-Patterson noted that it is not just up to the government to confront the issue of domestic violence, and she commended the Anglican diocese for making family violence an issue that they are going to address.

“It is preventable,” she said.

“There are things we can do to prevent it. And there is help batterers can get to stop them from being batterers. And we can stop the violence. But we have to make our minds up that this is not behavior that we should have in our country.”

The issue of marital rape legislation has also come to the forefront again.

Marital rape remains a controversial issue in The Bahamas.

While advocacy groups continue to call for criminalization of it, a recent study revealed that close to 40 percent of university students in The Bahamas do not believe that a married couple can rape each other.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis recently faced backlash after he told this newspaper that the issue was not a priority for his administration.

He later tweeted that he believes marital rape is wrong and a national conversation is needed on the issue.

Dean-Patterson said yesterday that the issue must be addressed.

“You know, it just baffles me that we can accept that it’s wrong to beat your wife or beat your girlfriend, but it’s not wrong to force them to have sex against their will,” she said.

“It just doesn’t make any sense.”

She added, “… With domestic violence, many times, following the physical assault, the perpetrator will force the victim to have sex. And you can imagine what that does in the relationship.

“So, I’m hoping that [the legislation] will be put back on the burner, even if we have to go back to having those discussions again about it.

“Everybody should have a right to live a life free from violence, everybody. And the fact that you are a spouse or a wife doesn’t mean that there is a license to hurt you, or rape you or force you.

“All of that has to be addressed if we want The Bahamas to be a safe place.”

During an appearance before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2018, then-Attorney General Carl Bethel said the government intended to criminalize marital rape.

However, no movement has been made on the issue despite UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women Dubravka Simonovic’s assertion that The Bahamas’ failure to criminalize all forms of marital rape made the country out of step with CEDAW, which it ratified in 1993.