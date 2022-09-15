Memorial Service for the Late DEANN LAING-JONES age 67 years of Fortune Day and formerly of Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of The Ascension Anglican Church, Freeport. Officiating will be Rev’d Marie Roach-Hepburn.

Left to mourn her passing are her children: Anthonique (Jerome) Swain and Antonia (Haddy) Resias; grandchildren: Tristan Jones, Amari Buchanan, Hayden Resias, Saniyah, Kaden and Renajh Swain; sisters: Fredricka Laing and Rita Duncombe (adopted); aunts: Pearl Allen, Panchita Miller, Sylvia Rolle, Renae Quant and Cynthia Darling; nieces and nephews: Shorn (Tanya) Malcolm, Nishica Laing, Rafael (Merjee) Laing, Shamari Duncombe, Scheffan Duncombe, Danja Dumcombe and Denae Duncombe; grandnieces and grandnephews: Tatianna Malcolm, Tonique Malcolm, Tatum Malcolm, Aaniyah Johnson, Aanijah Johnson, Alanya Laing, Jemez Laing, Zayda Hepburn, Maliyah Major, Rafael Laing Jr., and Leealah Laing; cousins: Catherine (Ulysses) Curry, Jeanette (Joseph) Russell, Marjorie Darville, Rev. Lucian (Claudine) Laing, Sally Laing, Sandra Laing, Ralph, Sherril and Nadva Laing, Kathleen (Israel) Rolle, Broderick (Romanda), Prescott (Lorrie) and Virgill (Hendria) Pinder, Anthony Laing, Patricia Russell, Barbara Outten, Sharon (Keith) Greene, Phyllis Russell, Uzlene Nesbitt, Oplyn Ferguson, Katherine (Marvin) Hendfield, Colleen (Lanze) Gardiner, Velyn Cooper, Jennie (Rufus) Anderson, Earline (Levi) Anderson, Malba, Enid, Cindy and Vicky Johnson, Shervin (Donna) Bastian, Austin (Perlene) Grant and Rosemary Williams. Roman (Jonell) Lucian Jr. Laing, Joshua, Jonathan and Jason (Cherish) Russell, Chadwick (Felicia) Laing, Channen (Bruce) Williams, Chelsea Laing, Roger Robinson, Jr., Elizabeth “Lisa” Moxey, Alicia Darville, Ruby (Damaso) Gray, Rolanda (Clement) Nottage, Jasmine Ferguson, Ronald, Wellington Rolle, Demetrius, Tracey Yvonne, Leonard, Priscilla and Tyrone Rolle, Valeria Jenkins, Vincent and Latrice Allen, Patricia Jones, Bridgette Hogg, Tiffany Rolle, Robyn, Keisha, Bernardette, Bernique Rolle, Sonia and Olivia Armbrister, Winston Miller, Shorn Williams, Sharon and George Barry, Gustavous and Jimmy Rolle, Ricardo, Noel, Tanya and Maxwell Quant, Lavern, Dwayne, and Chavez Darling, Stacey Brennen, Ray Harris, Jan Knowles, Cheryl Russell, Evelyn, Derek, Theda and Mathield Walkine, Lavern, Sophia, Bidell, and Tanya Rolle, Anthony, Althea, Narissa, Rosie and Annes Hamilton; other relatives and friends including: Leonora Dames, Celestine Adderley, Delerease Bartlett, Dr. Terrel Humes, Dr. Kevin Bethel, Jack Hayward High School Family, Eight Mile Rock High School Family, Syntex Family, St. Jude’s Anglican Church, Julie Glover, Sharon Sawyer, Shelly Stewart-Rolle, Elva Davis, Evelyn Pinder-Dames, Terry Bastian, Jocelyn Pinder, Chris Bain, Leona Penn and members of the Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.