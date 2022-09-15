Funeral Service for the late DeAnne Elizabeth Gibson, 53 years of Acadia Ave. Highland Terrace, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. Celebrant The Rev’d Fr. DeAngelo Bowe assisted by Rev’d Fr. John Kabiga, Rev’d Fr. Roderick Bain, Rev’d Fr. Ruel Strachan, Rev’d Fr. Kari Marcelle, Rev’d Fr. Richard Wood, and Rev’d Fr. Dr. James Moultrie. Interment will follow in St. Agnes’ Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

DeAnne married the love of her life Dwight Fitzgerald Gibson on November 27th, 1993. She is survived by her three Children: Deon DaCosta, Daniel Jarod Alexander, andDaria Elizabeth; Mother: Rosamund Williams; Sisters: Desiree (Keith) McCartney, Donna Williams, Denise (Eric) Gordon, Karen Hunt; Brothers: Cardinal, DaCosta “DA” (VaQuicha), Christopher Williams; Mother-in-law: Cora Gibson; In-laws: Joan Herious, Maxwell (Allyson) Gibson, Pamela Gibson, Larry Gibson, Cheryl Gibson, Bernadette Gibson; Nieces & Nephews: Darren (Jennifer), Karl (Dina), Drew & Keisha McCartney, Eric ‘EJ’, Evan, & Eron Gordon, Dior & Demi Williams, Danielle Hunt, Christopher Williams II, Justice Camille Darville-Gomez, Zoe (Anthon) Bowleg, Drs. Demetra (Emmanuel) Obusez, Dr. Larry (Lauren) Gibson, Lovant & Leighton Gibson, H.E. Damian Gomez; Great Nieces & Nephews: Grace, Jax, Miles, Kade & Kataleya McCartney, Emery & Emerson Gordon, Eva, Alexander & Dylan Gomez, Laylah Gibson, Amari Bowleg, Nicole & Christina Obusez, Natalie & Xavier Gibson; Aunts and Uncles: Evangeline McFall, Christine (Harcourt) Rolle, Jacquelyne & Jodell Roberts; Cousins: Neville (Manita), & Dr. Keith (Sonya), Evon Wisdom, Gerald (Dominique) Roberts, Cora (Donald) Cooper, Rome Italia Johnson, Cathleen (Brian) Hassan, Gladys (Reginald) Sands, Oscar (Josee), & Dr. Daniel (Immalasha) Johnson, Wayne Roberts, Hollis (Phillip) Delancy, Tanya “Jill”(Dwayne) Bain, Brandon Roberts, E. Pedro (Carolyn) III, & Anna Maria “Mimi” Roberts, Raine and Patricia Roberts, Steven, Andrew and Diane Knowles, Ricardo Daley, Khristine Wring, Janice Daley, Bernadette (Rev. Dr. James) Moutrie, Claudia (Lafayette) Hamlett, Margaret Hargrove, Veronica (Maurice) Willoughby, George II & Kathleen McFall, Sandra (Haymish) Moxey, Marsha (Wilfred) Beneby, Kayla Rolle, Natasha (Ellis) Bastian, Keith and Colin Rolle; Lifelong Friends: Kathleen “Kathy” (Randy) Burrows, Antonia (Andre) Carey; Adopted Children: Adia Deveaux, Jami Thompson, Brandon McPhee; God Parents: Thelma Taylor, Gwen (Idris) Reid, Edward Williams; God Children: Toni Carey, Jayson Braynen, Brenna Evans, Destiny (Audie) Morley, Dylan Gardiner; Special Friends: Ruth (Gordon) Wong, Violet Perpall, Cherylee Pinder, Freda (James) Malcolm, Sheryl (Mike) Carey, Antoinette Glinton, Urmie (Michael) Braynen, Christine (Joey) WallaceWhitfield, Brian Turnquest, Lucia (Richard) Broughton, Pete (Lynette) Rolle, Michelle (Alan) Smith Burrows; The QC Girls: Dawn Hanna, Karla Knowles, Neysa Seymour, Yvette Barker, Krivoy (Stephen) Smith, Gillian (Dion) Thompson, Gail Byer, Renee (Kevin) Davies; The Highlanders: Birgitha (James) Moxey & Family, Georgette (Kendric) Albury, Gerrard (Shaundra) Sawyer, Deeian (Cameron) Pratt, Erica (Ian) Simms, Natasha Major, Shavon McHardy, Rhonda Grant, Patrick Sweeting, Kenrissa McPhee; The Bible Study Group: Marva (Gilbert) Williams, Drs. Kimberly (Osmond) Richardson, Yvette (Charles) Sands; Culinary Sons & Daughters: Kevyn (Rache) Pratt, Jamal Small, Tevin Kemp, Derrick Blackman, Richmond Fowler, Marv (Kenya) Cunningham, Charon McKenzie, Michael Harris, Astier Dean, and Shanique Bodie; And her Village……

The Roberts Family

The Archer Family

The Thompson Family

Queens College Class of 1985

The Skyline Heights Family

The Acadia Avenue Family of Highland Terrace

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Culinary Department

The Bahamas National Culinary Team

The Bahamas Culinary Association

St. Michael’s Methodist Church family

The Parish Church of the Most Holy Trinity family

Bahamas Anglican Church Women

Bahamas Anglican Cursillo

Holy Trinity Prayer Ministry

Dr. Eugene Ahn & Family

The Doctors and Staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America (Zion, IL & Atlanta, GA)

Dr. Barrett McCartney

The Doctors and Staff of Doctors Hospital (Nassau, Bahamas)

The doctors and Staff of Northside Hospital (Atlanta, GA)

And a host of other relatives and friends.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday September 16th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.