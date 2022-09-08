DeAnne Elizabeth Gibson
DeAnne Elizabeth Gibson aged 53 of Acadia Ave. Highland Terrace, died at Northside Hospital, Atlanta GA, USA on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022.
She is survived by her Husband: Dwight F. Gibson; Daughter: Daria Elizabeth Gibson; Sons: Deon DaCosta Gibson and Daniel Jarod Alexander Gibson; Mother: Rosamund V. Williams; Mother-in-law: Cora A. Gibson; Sisters: Desiree V. McCartney, Donna M. Williams, and Denise A. Gordon; Brothers: Cardinal A. D. and DaCosta C. P. Williams; Sisters-in-law: VaQuicha Williams, Pamela Gibson, Joan Herious, Allyson, Cheryl, and Bernadette Gibson; Brothers-in-law: Maxwell and Larry Gibson, Keith McCartney, and Eric Gordon; Aunts: Jacquelyne and Jodell Roberts, Christine Rolle, and Evangeline McFall; Uncle: Harcourt Rolle; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.