DeAnne Elizabeth Gibson aged 53 of Acadia Ave. Highland Terrace, died at Northside Hospital, Atlanta GA, USA on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Dwight F. Gibson; Daughter: Daria Elizabeth Gibson; Sons: Deon DaCosta Gibson and Daniel Jarod Alexander Gibson; Mother: Rosamund V. Williams; Mother-in-law: Cora A. Gibson; Sisters: Desiree V. McCartney, Donna M. Williams, and Denise A. Gordon; Brothers: Cardinal A. D. and DaCosta C. P. Williams; Sisters-in-law: VaQuicha Williams, Pamela Gibson, Joan Herious, Allyson, Cheryl, and Bernadette Gibson; Brothers-in-law: Maxwell and Larry Gibson, Keith McCartney, and Eric Gordon; Aunts: Jacquelyne and Jodell Roberts, Christine Rolle, and Evangeline McFall; Uncle: Harcourt Rolle; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.