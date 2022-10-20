Death notice 

For

Jerome Bill Ferguson, 46

of #8 Edmund Street, Highland Park, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday 17th October 2022

Jerome is survived by his loving wife: Bridgette Ferguson, Mother: Deborah Elliot, Father: Lawerance Elliot, Daughters: Justina and Angel Ferguson, Sons: Omar Hall Jr. and Tavan Hall, Grandchildren: Amri Hall and Ameris Hall, 4 sisters and 7 brothers; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.