Obituaries

Death notice 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email October 20, 2022
0 113 Less than a minute

For

Jerome Bill Ferguson, 46

of #8 Edmund  Street,  Highland Park, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday 17th October 2022

Jerome is survived by his loving wife: Bridgette Ferguson, Mother: Deborah Elliot, Father: Lawerance Elliot, Daughters: Justina and Angel Ferguson, Sons: Omar Hall Jr. and Tavan Hall, Grandchildren: Amri Hall and Ameris Hall, 4 sisters and 7 brothers; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date. 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email October 20, 2022
0 113 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of VERNAL JOSEPH SWEETING

VERNAL JOSEPH SWEETING

October 20, 2022
Photo of Alphonso James Smith

Alphonso James Smith

October 20, 2022
Photo of Rita Veronica Hall

Rita Veronica Hall

October 20, 2022
Photo of Lee Beauford Callender

Lee Beauford Callender

October 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker