Obituaries

Debbie Patrice Munroe

DEATH NOTICE

Debbie Patrice Munroe, 61 yrs., a resident of Rockwill Estates, died at PMH on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

She is survived by her 1 son: Anwar Munroe; 2 daughters: Ellenes Munroe & Shametria Munroe; 1 grandson: Armoni Forde; 2 brothers: Garnet Bastian & John Curtis 1, Superintendent Police Reserves (Freeport, GB); 4 sisters: Bishop Gloria D. Ferguson, Maria Gibson, Florence Curtis & Rosie Curtis; uncle: Deacon Theophilus Rolle & Sidney McKenzie; aunt: Jenise McKenzie; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends. 

