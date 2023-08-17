Memorial Service

For Deborah Mae Dames,64

a resident o #67 Cordeaux Avenue will be held at The Historic Metropolitan Baptist Church, #65 Hay Street & Baillou Hill Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday, 19th August, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Officaiting will be Chief Celebrant Bishop Dr. G. Elton Major Sr. Pastor, The Historic Metropolitan Baptist Church and he will be assisted by Rev Dr. Michelle Major. Cremation will follow.

She was predeceased her: Mother: Dorothy Louis Woodside-Major , Brothers: Gary Major Sr. & Sterling Strachan, Sister in law: Patrice Major, Nephew Javon Glinton

Left to cherish her memories are, her sisters, Shirley Major, Linda Vickers & Rosaline Major, Brother, Arthur Major, Brother–in-Law, Tony Vickers, sister-in-Law, Otelia Major, Nieces & Nephew, Troy & Kathryn Major, Garvardo Sr. & Riviann Major, Rev. G. Elton & Michelle Major, Quincy Arnett, Lathera & Lakera Major, Sharad & Latoya Hanna Tanika Vickers, Charles & Shareekah Bennett, Tahlia Vickers, Antonisha Vickers, Shawn Strachan, Sterling Strachan, Gary Major Jr. Lakeshia Major, Grand Nieces & Nephews: Anthonique Gilbert, Tre Taylor, Aaliyah Laing, Jonathan & Kia’vonne Arevalo, Ch’Vaun & Christopher Barnes, Rochelle Glinton, Javon Glinton Jr. Lynette & Alonza Ward, Troy Major Jr., D’Andra Washington, Garvardo Jr., Zane & Gabrielle Major, Shawn & Shane Strachan, Quinca, Quintiesh & Quincnique Arnett Cousins: Timothy Bailey, Bishop Victor & Francis Cooper, Bishop Derek & Marie Woodside, Carrington Woodside, Barbara Darrell, Margaret Robinson, Quencia Ford, Lawrence Woods, Rosemary Wood, Robert & Gary Cooper, Shiela Robinson, Arlington, Craig, Michael, other family and friends to many to mention..

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 17th August – Friday 18th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday 19th August ,2023 from 10:00 a.m until service time.