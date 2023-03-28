Debut of Art Lucaya paints the story of a people’s emergence

Illustrating the theme “Emergence”, the first edition of what is intended to be an annual festival featuring the work of veteran and upcoming Grand Bahamian artists was held March 23 to 26, with events at three venues over the four days.

ArtLucaya opened Thursday evening in the Gloria Banks Art Gallery at the Rand Nature Centre with colorful, powerful pieces, depicting various aspects of life, telling the artists’ stories of emerging from the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

ArtLucaya Chairman Fatima-Zahra Kaboub explained that opening night was for the veteran artists: Chantal E.Y. Bethel, Claudette Dean, Benjamin Ferguson Jr., Del Foxton, Sheldon Saint and Matthew Wildgoose.

“It was to gather art lovers, collectors, buyers, giving them a first-hand look at the pieces and an opportunity to support the artists,” Kaboub said.

She said while the opening was a ticketed event, the remainder of the weekend’s activities were free of charge.

“This weekend is important because we tried to put the focus on our artists’ community,” Kaboub said.

“Being an artist is not an easy life; you live off what you sell and if you don’t sell, you have to get a second job.

“So, it’s really important that we feature our artists and they get the support. The entire weekend, we highlight them, and also our art students, who would not have the opportunity to participate in an event like this nor attend these kinds of showings.

“So, this is historic, in many ways.”

Thursday’s event attracted a number of special guests, including former Governor General Sir Arthur Foulkes; Minister of Social Service and member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama Obie Wilchcombe; Ambassador-at-Large for Cultural Affairs Jamal Rolle and former President of the Senate Katherine Forbes-Smith.

Wilchcombe congratulated the artists and described the pieces on display as an inspiration that speaks to the country’s emergence.

Jacki Boss revealed her sculpted manta rays and corals, created out of metal wiring and cement, which are serve as a reminder of the beauty of the sea and our need to conserve the Bahamian environment.

“It is something that all of us in Grand Bahama had to deal with … emerging from Dorian, from the pandemic and other tragedies. So, it speaks to a people celebrating. It is a celebration of life.”

He added, “And when you associate it with our country celebrating its 50th anniversary, we as a people had to emerge from colonialism to self-determination … so, art in and of itself speaks to who we are.

“When the artists put images on canvas, it’s a reflection of who they are and they are able to cause us to feel our own emotions, to emerge.”

An established artist himself, Rolle said he was delighted and impressed by what he saw.

“I was encouraged, inspired and indeed proud to see the level of art that is in the gallery on display this evening,” he said.

“It shows an eclectic range of style, subjects and you could feel the passion of the artists in those pieces.”

Rolle said that as a child armed with paper and pencil, he had a dream to one day have an impact and live a decent lifestyle as an artist.

“And here I am today, a celebrated artist in my own country, and I’ve transcended that to now becoming ambassador-at-large for cultural affairs. I hope that artists in the community and the youth can take my story and see that if it is possible for me, then it is possible for them,” he said.

Ambassador-at-Large for Cultural Affairs Jamal Rolle (left) presented Vice Chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Sarah St. George (third right) with a portrait of herself at the opening night of ArtLucaya. Also pictured are former Governor General Sir Arthur Foulkes and his wife Joan Lady Foulkes; Minister of Social Services and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama Obie Wilchcombe (second right) and ArtLucaya Chairman Fatima-Zahra Kaboub (right).

President of the Grand Bahama Artists Association Benjamin Ferguson Jr. said it was nothing short of amazing for Grand Bahama to have an art festival of its own.

“New Providence has been enjoying art, the art culture, being sponsored and supported by a lot of people in the art community like collectors and buyers,” Ferguson said.

“But here in Grand Bahama, this is a highlight for us. It’s something we can call our own, an inspiration, an encouragement as well as something for us to have fun, and be around like-minded people.”

Ferguson commended the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) for its sponsorship of the festival and ensuring that each site was set up not only for the artists to display their work to potential buyers, but so the community could enjoy the exhibitions free of charge following the ticketed gala events.

On Friday, the works of up-and-coming artists were showcased at the Port Lucaya Marketplace.

On Saturday, the artists returned to Rand Nature Centre for An Artists’ Conversation for a panel discussion about how art can be an agent of community, healing and growth.

Later that evening, the artists and guests attended ArtLucaya Glow Beach Party at the Stoned Crab Restaurant.

The weekend closed out on Sunday with art students from across the island showing their work at Sir Charles Hayward Yacht Club while the public was also invited to watch artists in action: a sculpture installation by Jacki Boss at the Pioneer’s Way roundabout.