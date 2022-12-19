December 25th birth is a lie!

Dear Editor,

It is astounding how we tell ourselves and proclaim to others that “we know the reason for the season”. We say that the devil is evil and will try to deceive us, and then we insist that the celebration of Christmas is to honor the birth of Jesus Christ.

But that is how the devil deceives the “Christian” world because while we believe we are honoring Christ’s birth, we are singing the songs and following in the traditions set by Satan himself.

The Christian world celebrates December 25th as the birthday of Jesus while acknowledging that nowhere in the Bible is it stated the day or month of His birth.

However, there is a certainty that hundreds of years before Jesus was born, the pagan sun god was celebrated on December 25th. Also, that 300 years after the death of Jesus, the Roman Catholic Church put the name of Christ to the festivity as a means of preserving it.

But let’s look at what the Bible says about the time of Jesus’s birth: Luke 2:8: “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.”

December 25th in Judea is the dead of winter. It is cold and wet, and sheep are taken from the fields in mid-October and kept protected throughout that period. Sheep nor shepherds would have been able to withstand the cold of the fields on that day.

So, it is conceivable that Jesus was born in the spring – perhaps in March or April.

There are “Christians” who profess belief in the Holy Bible and will admit December 25th is not the birthday of Jesus but will nonetheless be adamant that it is of no consequence so long as a day is recognized, and the birth is honored.

How foolish can they be? At no time during His 33 years sojourn on earth did Jesus tell anyone to remember and celebrate His birth.

It is an absolute fact that the December 25th celebration has its roots in paganism.

In countries around the world, Christmas is a time of merriment, a time for excessive drinking of alcohol, the relaxing of inhibitions, and, in some instances, outright debauchery. It is a time that the very people who claim to be honoring God find themselves reveling and partaking in events that manifestly dishonor the name of God and His Word.

Also, in many of these countries, a national Christmas tree is erected, with similar versions placed in major cities and town centers. The Bahamas’ version is placed by the government in Parliament Square, downtown Bay Street.

Six hundred years before the birth of Christ the Bible records that God condemned the cutting down of evergreen trees and “decking” them out in the home.

Jeremiah 10:2-5: “Thus, saith the Lord, learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them. For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe.

“They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it moves not, they are upright as the palm tree, but speak not: they must need be borne because they cannot go, be not afraid of them; for they cannot do evil, neither also is it in them to do good,”

If God condemned this practice before Jesus was born, why would he condone it as a celebration to mark His birthday?

The traditional Christmas story has three wise men from the East bringing gifts to a baby Jesus, in a manger. But that is not the biblical account.

According to Matthew, chapter two, the wise men first went to King Herod to inquire where was He that was born King of the Jews.

After Herod had asked questions and found out where the birth had taken place, he quizzed the wise men as to when they had seen the announcement star. He then directed them to go to Bethlehem in search of the young child (not the baby) and to let him know when they found the child so that he could visit and worship also.

After the wise men had visited, Joseph had a dream in which an angel of the Lord told him to take the child (not the baby) and flee into Egypt, where they stayed until, after Herod’s death.

But in the meantime, when Herod realized that the Wise Men had tricked him, he sent soldiers into Bethlehem where they killed all the young boys from two years old and younger, to cover the age that Jesus should be.

Now, according to the Bible, those shepherds who were tending their flocks did visit the baby Jesus lying in the manger, but there is no record that they brought gifts.

The nativity scenes that are constructed and revered by churches, most notably the Catholic Church, display the baby Jesus, in the manger, surrounded by Mary, Joseph, the shepherds and their animals, and the wise men with gifts in their hands, which is a lie.

These are not biblical depictions but the figment of human imaginations that have captivated the Christian world and is now a deep-set tradition.

These are the scenes that captivate a considerable number of people in the world and make them feel holy and prayerful and close to God.

From these depictions come their strong defense and acceptance of the celebration of Christmas on December 25th as the birthday of the Son of God.

God repeatedly says that vain worship will not be accepted, even if intended to honor Him. He says we should not follow pagans and their customs.

Deuteronomy 12:31: “Thou shalt not do so unto the Lord thy God: for every abomination to the Lord, which he hateth, have they done unto their gods; for even their sons and their daughters they have burnt in the fire to their gods.”

No doubt those Christians who believe that they are honoring God while participating in pagan festivals will be the ones who will hear on that fateful day: “I never knew you, depart from me, ye that work iniquity,”

Yours etc.,

— Anthony Capron