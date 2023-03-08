Defenders take down the Warhawks

The Tour Daddy Defenders got revenge and prevailed as champions in the New Providence Volleyball Association (NPVA) men’s division at the Anatol Rodgers High School Gymnasium on Sunday.

They executed a backdoor sweep, winning the best-of-five championship series against a tough Warhawks team, three games to two. The Warhawks were the defending champions.

On Sunday, the Defenders dominated early and often, winning the clinching match of the series in straight sets, 25-23, 25-19 and 25-21.

Team Captain for the Defenders Je’Vaughn Saunders, who finished the match with four points, spoke about his team’s resilience after going down 0-2 in the series.

“We knew we had the team to do it. We had to lock in, keep focused and minimize our errors. Once we did those things, there was no doubt that we were going to win,” Saunders said. “COVID put us in a slump. We were itching to play ball again. I am glad that we can come back and get the victory and be the champions.”

Leading the way for the Defenders was Jamaal Ferguson with 15 points. Byron Ferguson chipped in with 13 points and Eugene Stuart added 12 points. The Warhawks were led by Dellan Brown who scored a game-high 16 points in the loss. He had 13 kills in the match. Chauncey Cooper added 10 points for the Warhawks.

The Intruders led in the first set, 20-16, but the tide changed as the Defenders were able to come back. They got to within one point, 22-21, before tying the score at 23 points. The Defenders went on to win that set, 25-23, and it that might have took the life out of the Warhawks.

Saunders said that it was a do-or-die game and he and his teammates knew they had to play their best.

“It was the fifth and final game. It was a very competitive series and we had to lock in. We had to be disciplined on defense and on the blocks and we were able to do that,” Saunders stated.

In the second set, it was a more dominant performance from Saunders and his team as they powered their way to a 25-19 victory.

As expected, the Warhawks battled back as they did not want their season to end on a losing note. They jumped out to an early lead in the third set. The Defenders, led by Jamaal Ferguson, who scored seven points in that third set, stormed back to take the lead in that set and finish off the Warhawks. They took a 21-19 lead, and the game went to 23-21 in favor of the Defenders. The Warhawks got no closer the rest of the way. The Defenders scored the final four points of the match, winning the third set, 25-21, to clinch the championship.

The ladies division championship wrapped up last Wednesday with the Panthers taking care of the Johnson’s Spikers 3-1 to win that series three games to one and win a fourth consecutive championship. The Spikers won the first set, 27-25, before the Panthers came back and won the final three sets, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-19.

The NPVA season has ended after returning from competition for the first time since 2020.