Funeral Service for the late Deidre Dianne Donathan Pinder, 62 years of Oxford Street, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 at St. Mary’s the Virgin Parish, Virginia Street. Officiating will be Rev’d Canon Harry Ward assisted by Rev’d Fr. Dwight Bowe. Interment will follow in The Church’s Cemetery.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Deidre is preceded in death by her Parents: Pearl and Roland Donathan; and Brother: Robert Donathan.

Left to cherish her fond memories are her Daughter: Jayde Munnings; Grandchildren: Taj Finley and Paisley Munnings; Brothers: Fredrick Donathan, Kenneth Donathan; Sister-in-law: Hollie Donathan; Nieces: Dominique Herring, Burke Donathan, Rae Cleare-Andrews, Morgan Donathan, and Megan Donathan; Nephews: Stephen Donathan and Derek Donathan; Cousins: Madam Justice Cheryl Albury (retired), Jeanette Thompson, Wesley Russ Thompson, Wesli Thompson, Idel McKinney, Patricia (Pat) Thomas, Cordell Thompson, Bancroft Thompson, Lionella Thompson, Ava Thompson Lane, Ena Thompson Reid, Ingrid Thompson Young, Barbara Chong, Janice Major, Hugh Clarke, Wendell N.T. Clarke, Robyn Rolle, Audrey Watson, Justice Kenneth L. Thompson Jr., Linda Thompson, Dr. Catherine Adderley, Dr. L. Roseanne Adderley, Paula Adderley, Sir Burton Hall, Priscilla Angie Thompson, Christina Thompson, Dr. Wendy Coakley Thompson, Nicholas Thompson, Nathan Thompson, The Glover Family, Mrs. Doris Smith & Family, The families of the late Dewitt Thompson, Olga McCartney, Donna Murphy, Janice Weech, Phillipa Mckenzie, Lynn Rolle, Ricardo Mckenzie, Todd Isaacs, Kihan Dorsett, Madame Justice Claire Hepburn (retired), Maude Weech, The extended Cooper and Thompson families; Godchildren: Dr. Gabrielle Dawkins, Marvin Hanna, Dillan Rolle, Charles Smith and Christian Smith; Other Relatives and Friends: Barbara Wilson, Maurice Glinton and family, Dr. Dexter Johnson and Family, Nickola Dawkins, Tonia Smith, Sharon Brown, Lydia Isaacs, Deborah Jackson and family, Patrick, Jeanie Craig, Paul and Michelle Gomez, Nathalie Pachie, Lisa Moncur, Altamese, Lynette and Leslie Isaacs, Neville Johnson, Lorraine Dames, Dwight Allen, Carla Seymour, Marva Mitchell, Edwin and Melanie Thompson, Sonia Hamilton, Denise Turnquest, Terri and Barbara Bellot, Susan Moss, Darryl Butler, Philip Stubbs, Hubert Chipman, Kevin McDonald, Marva Winter and the Thorne Riddell Family, Kirk Thompson, Sherraud Johnson, Paul Fernander, Barrett Russell, Dr. Tania Forbes, Michael Symonette, Leon Williams and the BTC family, Dawn Kemp, William Rolle, the 1976 Graduating Class of Government High School and the Nassau Flight Services family.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Monday April 4th from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.