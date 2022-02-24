FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Delano Mayton Culmer affectionately called Cullie age 44 years of Queens Highway, North Andros will be held on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church, St. James Road. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Gladstone Road. Officiating will be Pastor Leroy Major, Dr. Oswald Poitier and Pastor Martin Kemp assisted by Prophetess Jasmin Dareus and Minister Tyrone McIntosh.

Fond memories of Delano will linger always in the hearts of his parents: Delano Sr. and Minister Almetta Culmer.Sisters: Michelle Hanna and Aretha Johnson; Brothers: Delano Eledvado “Vado” Culmer and Delgado Culmer; Sister-in-law: Candice Culmer; Nieces: Morgan Hanna, Trinity, Danyell, Daliyah, and Daniyah Culmer; Nephew: Emelio Culmer; Aunts: Rev’d Lucine Newton and Norine Smith, Trudell Melford, Eloise Culmer, Audrey Culmer, Rev.Dr. Sebrena Pinder and Ministers Chryslee Rolle, Christabelle Forbes, and Helen McPhee; Uncles: Edgar Axel, Ezzard Charles and Captain Allison Rolle, Matthew Culmer and Charles Culmer, and George McPhee; Uncles-in-law: Rev. Dr. E. J. Newton, Rev. Dr. Oswald Poitier and Arlington Forbes; Aunts-in-law: Ophelia, Paige and Enid Rolle; Grandmothers: Evangelist Mother Catherine Roker and Mother Elsiemae Cleare.; Grandaunts: Martha Dean and Calvese Rolle; Granduncle: Aldrick Russell; Godparents: Kendolyn Cartwright – Attorney at Law and Cousins: Marina Mckie, Elrona Lewis, Rosetta Booth, Anginette Monroe, Prophetess Sharnette Kemp, Michelle Brown, Sheena Roberts, Dr. Marlo Braynen, Stacey Cash, Rhonda Fabius, Jenesta Wallace, Dr.Charlotte Rolle, Shanta DiBlasio, Thamara Munnings LLB, Dr. Krystal Rolle, Bianca Bullard RN, Shema, Samantha and Selah Poitier, Khara T. Forbes, Zakia Rhodriquez, Shelrine Smith, Sean and Elisabeth Deveaux, Craig Newton, Jefton Murphy, Mark Bethel , Earl Andrew Johnson, Claude Rolle, Cecil Russell, Mark Anthony, Ezzard Jr. and PC 3637 Joey Rolle, Sammie Poitier, Jethro Forbes and R. Bernard Collie, Francita Hall, Dr. Claudette, Lawyer Alexdrina, Laurine, Desha and Danna Newton, Nathalie Bastian, Dana Lewis, Katherine Booth, Dondra and Monique Mckie, Ariel Lewis, Amanda Kemp, Cynthia Rolle, Latera McPhee, Tracy and Mia Brown, Kendra Mackey, Adra McKenzie, Brenell, Achantae and Shenia Roberts, A. Kristen Braynen, Destiny Bethel, Sanny and Aliyah DeBlasio, Dylann N. Dummett, Shannon and Brane’a Rolle, Rickia Campbell, Demia Martin, Lawyer Dennis Newton, Inspector Garvin Evans, Christopher and William Booth, Stephen Mckie, Ethan and Johnathan Monroe, Ronaldo, Dennis and Clyde Newton, Donnovon Lewis, Jefton Jr., Aaron, Valdere, Jake, Jose and Carlton Murphy, David Brown, Alec and Matthew Braynen, Markai Bethel, Jemerre Johnson, John Rolle, Kaleb Poitier, Ja’Kai and Ja’Kaiden Forbes, Franklyn Hinsey, Timothy Regan Deveaux, Trevor (Tanya) Carey, Terrice L. Carey – Curry, Troy Carey, Matthew (Crystal) Culmer, Michael Culmer, Mecal Culmer Levar (Heidi) McPhee, Hullen McPhee, Lakiesha (Zennerman) Cox, Kent Culmer, Kendra Culmer, Trevino Carey, Tamar Rahming, Chisara Carey, Sanchia Carey, Trystan Carey, Torrance Carey, John Curry Jr., Johnavan Curry, Johnte Curry, Theron

Carey, Christian Culmer, Mateo Culmer, Onyx Culmer, Mateo McPhee, Thaddeus McPhee, Landon McPhee, Lailah McPhee, Zeta Cox, Zeeva Cox, Sian Davis, Trey Carey, Mari Rahming, Emmerson Mcqueen Jr., Janice Sears and Family, Ann-Marie Albury and Family, Veretas Fernandes and Family, Elliott Rolle and Shakira Davis and Family. Cousins-in-law: Judge Donna and Paulette Newton, Racine Poitier, Rev. Martin Kemp, Michael Mckie,

James Booth, Peter DiBlasio, Sean Munnings, James Bullard, Patrick Rhodriquez

Host of Relatives and Friends including: Judge Renea Mckay, School Mates – Owen Major, David Seymour, Akiri Bowe, Edmond Cleare and the Class of St. John’s College 1995, Special Friends – Mr. & Mrs. Brian Dorsette, Terra Lafleur, Sidney Marshall, Patricia Edwards, Stevonya Munroe and Nurse Penny Evans, Oneezer, Haldore, Luther Milton, Rubalee and Apostle Christopher Russel & Families, Dr. Joseph Evans, Mr. Colin Archer & Family, Mrs. Melanie Farrington, Mr. Donald Archer & Family, Mr. Albert Archer & Family, Mr. Robert Archer & Family, Mr. Frederick Mingo & Family, Mr. Allan (Nicola) Clarke & Family, Ms. Daisy Clarke Mr. Leonardo (Nadia) Rolle and Family, Mrs. Ann Bethel and Family, The

Blair Family, The Holbert Family, The Culmersville Family, The Bethel Family, The Smith Family, The Kemp Road Family, The Yellow Elder Family, Mt. Freedom Fellowship Baptist Church, The Communities of North, Central and South Andros

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.