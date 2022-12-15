Delaware court filings detail frenzied appeals by SCB

The 48 hours leading up to the crash of cryptocurrency exchange FTX entailed the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) making frenzied requests for information from former FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried, alerting the police that an investigation may be warranted, and appealing to the courts to gain control of the situation, all as the … world watched the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Documents filed in a Delaware court yesterday, disclosed SCB Executive Director Christina Rolle’s appeal to the Supreme Court to take FTX Digital Markets into provisional liquidation, after Bankman-Fried was not forthcoming with the regulator about the financial state of his company.

They also include an email trail between Bankman-Fried and the parties involved.

After news broke that Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, was willing to bail out FTX as it faced a multibillion-dollar liquidity crunch, but then pulled out of the deal, Rolle in her sworn affidavit to the Supreme Court said she emailed Bankman-Fried and his former compliance officer, Jessica Murray, on November 8th, asking for a meeting to discuss what was being reported in the news.