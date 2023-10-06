Delay in case of trio accused of plotting to kill American man 

The attorneys representing a trio accused of plotting the murder of American insurance executive Robert Shiver have asked that there be no more delays in the case.

Lindsay Shiver, who is Shiver’s estranged wife, and her alleged co-conspirators, Terrence Bethel and Faron Newbold Jr., appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley yesterday to receive a voluntary bill of indictment that will fast-track their case to the Supreme Court.

But Sergeant 3300 Cordero Farrington told the court that the documents were not ready and requested an adjournment to December 1.

Lawyers Owen Wells and Ian Cargill Sr. demanded a speedy resolution to the matter.

Cargill said that he expected no excuses from the prosecution if the VBI wasn’t ready in December.

Cargill, who represents Bethel and Newbold, said if he had known that the case was not going off, he would have advised his clients not to come so that they could save the money used to travel to New Providence from Abaco for the hearing.

He added, “All of the parties involved would like to have a speedy end to this matter so that they could move on with their lives.”

On behalf of Shiver, Wells said, “She is a foreign national who cannot travel. She has three children that she wishes to get to as soon as possible. If it can be brought up quicker, we ask that we be contacted.”

Reckley scheduled a status hearing for November 6, which the defendants have been excused from attending. If the documents aren’t ready, the December 1 adjourned date will stand.

Wells said, “The evidence will demonstrate Lindsay’s innocence, and she is facing the legal process with complete transparency and honesty.

“Throughout this ordeal, Lindsay’s number one priority is the welfare of her three young children. She is eager to resolve this matter as swiftly as possible so she can get back to her family and continue being a great mother.”