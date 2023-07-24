Delcene Evans age 89 yrs of Conch Sound Drive Nicholls, Town Andros . Died at her Residence on Sunday 16th July 2023.

She is Survived by her Children : Livingston Evans fairest “Carlise” Wallace, Ingrid Scott , Dona,”Renee” Barnett, Sister Norma Hutchinson, 21 grand Children , 30 great grand Children 1 great great grand child and a Host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangement are being handle by Rosewill memorial Morturary located at # 244 Market Street and Oxford Avenue , funeral Announcement will be announced at a later date.