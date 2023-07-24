Obituaries

Delcene Evans

Delcene Evans age 89 yrs of Conch Sound  Drive  Nicholls,  Town  Andros . Died at her Residence on  Sunday   16th  July 2023.

She is Survived by her  Children : Livingston  Evans  fairest “Carlise” Wallace,  Ingrid  Scott , Dona,”Renee”  Barnett,  Sister Norma  Hutchinson,  21 grand  Children  , 30 great grand Children  1 great  great  grand  child  and a Host of other relatives and friends. 

Funeral arrangement are being handle by  Rosewill memorial Morturary located at  # 244  Market Street and Oxford Avenue , funeral Announcement will be announced at a later date. 

