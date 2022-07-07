Deleveaux: No political interference in WSC probe

Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux said yesterday there was no political interference in a recent police investigation into the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) which resulted in the arrest of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson.

“During that investigation, we went through more than 500,000 pages of documents and not one single day was there any political interference by any politician,” said Deleveaux when asked how his team will ensure there is no political interference.

“Our position is clear. We investigate. We follow the leads and then we go on. So far, as political interference, I don’t see. For the major investigation I have conducted, there was not one single [instance of] political interference.

“I have said it over and over and repeatedly. I’m a police officer. That is the job that I chose, not a politician. I have no interest in being a politician. I am simply a police officer to do the people’s business.”

The investigation into the corporation was launched in April, according to Deleveaux.

As a result, Gibson and six others, including former WSC General Manager Elwood Donaldson Jr., faced criminal charges last month related to the award of contracts at the WSC while he served as its executive chairman.

Prosecutors allege that Gibson pocketed more than $1.2 million in illegal payments and he allegedly laundered the proceeds with others.

Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard has said that the party “stands in solidarity” with him.

Gibson was in the House of Assembly for yesterday’s sitting, but did not contribute to any debate.

The issue of political interference was raised last week by the now-former Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle in regards to an unrelated matter.

Rolle referenced the issue of eight senior officers who were sent on leave under the Minnis administration.

One of those men, Clayton Fernander, became commissioner of police on Tuesday.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe assured that the Davis administration will not interfere in the work of the police.

“Notwithstanding that people seek to push us to do the police’s job, we have been resolute in saying that a policing plan is for the commissioner of police,” he said.

“Our job is to provide him with resources. He is the law enforcement professional. I don’t want to be the commissioner of police. Prime Minister Davis doesn’t want to be commissioner of police. We had a very competent one that wasn’t permitted to function fully. We have a competent one incoming.”