Funeral Announcement

Delia Louise Roxbury, age 90 years, a resident of East Street South, and formerly of Roses, Long Island, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, June 18th, 2022, at Central Church of the Nazerene, East Street South. Officiating will be Pastor John Laguerre. Interment will follow in the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

Left to mourn her passing and cherish the wonderful memories are her Children: Hazel Major, Jelva Roxbury and Wesley Lloyd; Stepson: Mashario Dean and Bertram Major; Grandchildren: Prescott Roxbury, Brian Marshall/ Nickier Marshall, Delcina Marshall, Shandiera Marshall, Edrick Marshall, Barry Major/ Bridgette Major, Terry Major/ Allison Major, Don Major, Dowin Major and Linica Petty/ Lawrence Petty; Great Grandchildren: Shaniqua Roxbury, Aaliyah Marshall, Terria Major, Taliyah Marshall, Kevinique Adderley, Nabria Marshall, Annique Marshall, Trent Marshall, Tre’Nae Marshall, Aliah Major, Tmia Major, Abrielle Petty, Madisin Major and Elliana Petty; Nephews and Nieces: Dantick Watson, Junior Watson, Rodney Watson, Victoria Major, Allen Major, Rosetta Major, Rudy Major and Richard Major; Sister-in-Law: Enid Major; Other Relatives and Friends: Daniel Dean, Kenneth Taylor, Inez Major, Marshall Hall and Family, Diana Darville, Hilda and Family, all the Dean’s Family, Albert and Family, Sarah Henfield and Family, Lakesha Lloyd and Family, Tanya Thompson and Family, Shakera Coackley and Family, all of Roses, Long Island Community; and many others too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12noon to 5pm