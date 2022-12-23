Funeral Announcement

Delores Agnes Cooper, age 93 years, a resident of #3 Sunshine Way, will be held at 11am, on Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at Christ The King Parish Church, Ridgeland Park, West. Officiating will be Archdeacon Dwight H. L. Rolle, assisted by Rev. Desiree Johnson, Canon Stephen Davies and Archdeacon G. Kingsley Knowles. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road. Persons unable to make the service are welcome to watch live via the YouTube link provided https://youtu.be/PGHUwixOkQE

Delores is Predeceased by her husband: Stanley A. Cooper; siblings: Leonard, Elizabeth “Betty”, Lawrence, Eugene, Harry, Brenda and Shirley; nephew: Perry Sr.

Delores’s precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of her Daughter: Juanita Johnson; Granddaughters: Marcia Johnson, Lauren (Duran) Jagdeo; Great grandchildren: Laila Jagdeo; Children she raised (nieces and nephews): Deanne Cox, Marlene (Gregory) Johnson, David (Debbie) Kemp; Grandchildren: Denise Dieudonne, Stacey (Kim) Knowles, Shantel (McKenzie) Thomas, Francesca Pinder (Rolando), Gerrard and Megan Johnson, David Jr. and Tevin Kemp; Great Grandchildren: Kiana and Keyron Knowles, Duane Dieudonne, Destiny, and Logan Thomas; Sister: Vernita Adderley; Son-in-law: Marv Johnson; Sisters-in-law: Patsy Lyles, Jane Knowles, Mycal Cooper; Evelyn Cooper, Marion Sands; Nieces: Shelly Adderley, Karol Missick (Edward), Yvonne Campbell (Dwight), Vernique McCardy (Onyino),Nicole Adderley, Mawanna (Gary) Lewis, Caroline (Roger) Rolle, Tabatha (Ledger) Stuart, Delores and Ethel Adderley, Melita Barr, Deborah Bethel, Theresa Antonio, Jacqueline Hutchinson, Linda (Vernal) Collie, Judith Cooper, Gillian (Morris) Jones, Annischa (Mark) Cook, Patricia Cooper, Astrid (Lynden) Tinker, Moreene Cooper, Patricia Moxey, Mary Thompson, Sharon Cooper, Valerie Storr, Joan Cooper, Kayla (Renaldo) Culmer, Luthera (Randy) Smith, Lavern Lyles, Janice (Tyrone) Brown, Ingrid (Gordon) Musgrove, Regieta (Marvin) Minns, Gilda (Kermier) Cooper, Tamika (Valverde) Butler, Manita (Neville) Wisdom, Marguerite Gilbert, Ventrus (Samuel) Taylor, Ursula Brice, Petra Martin, Anya Adderley, Alison Lewis; Nephews: Chris (Janet) and Gary (Lisa) Mackey, Ian (Melissa) Rolle and Ishmael (Celine) Adderley, Travaken Johnson, Omar Adderley, Larry (Jane) Wilchcombe, Roger and Kevnitt Adderley, Ricardo Sr. and O’Brian Adderley, Kingsley Rahming, Derick Barr, Monty (Portia) Barr, Shaun (Terryann) Barr, Bradley Smith, Tony (Beverly) Lyles, Ricky (Glenda) Lyles, Dr. Sandy (Connie) Cooper, Michael (Tanisha) Johnson, Gary (Marie) Cooper, Brian (Paula) Cooper, Michael (Sharon) Cooper, Vincent (Melvern) Cooper, Rudy McKenzie, Rev. Fr. Rudolph Cooper, Archdeacon G. Kingsley (Sandra) Knowles, Harcourt (Angella) Cooper, Charles Cooper, Kelvin Cooper; Grandnieces and Grandnephews including: Nicolette and Nadia Mitchell, Sharmaine (Byron) Miller, Ashva, Perry Jr. and Alicia Kemp, Shanell McQueen, Tamiko (Catamra) Armbrister, Jermaine (Danette) Mackey, Christof Mackey Sr., Cristal (Heath) Campbell, Jervon Mackey, Shanae Mackey, Shannon (Gryer) Mackey, Shanti Mackey, Justin, Dwight Jr., & Devonya Campbell, Navardo & Jada McCardy, Aniya, Ayan, & Aarim Rolle, O’Brian Jr., Omarion, Ricardo Jr., Jahnile, Rohaan, LeBron, Jarrett, Asha, Jamila Adderley, Andre Forbes; and others too numerous to mention; God children: Trevor Burgzorg and Petra Brice; Other relatives and friends including: the Adderley family, the family of the late Eva Cargill-Johnson from Fresh Creek, Andros, Catherine Cooper and Family, Cooper-Roberts family in High Rock, West End and Sweetings Cay, the entire Cooper family, the Johnson family, the family of the late Doreth Grant, Archdeacon Dwight Rolle, Rev. Desiree Johnson, Cannon Stephen Davies and the entire church family of Christ The King especially the ACW and Prayer Ministry, Pearl Adderley, Marjorie Thompson, Gloria Dorsett, Rosalie Minus, Rose Rolle, Agnes Cartwright, Barbara Weech, Beverley Smith, family of the late Bill Martin, the Burgzorg family, Sheralyn Brown and family, Mazie Poitier and family, Sandra Sainville, Valerie Smith, Jacqueline Rutherford, Stephanie Smith, Andre Taylor, Don and Leisa Boyd, Roseann Bastian and family, the Friends Forever Group, the Huyler family, the Culmer family, Dr. Mark and Susan Davies and staff of Palmdale Dental, staff of Bahamas First, Church family of Bethany Assembly, Bishop Neville Hart and Family, the Hudson Family, the Murray Family, the Duncombe Family, the Nairn family and the Sunshine Park Community; A special thanks is extended to: Dr. Lisa Smith-Rolle, Dr. Agreta Eneas-Carey, Dr. Duane Sands, Nurse Jesse Rolle, Nurse Joyce Cartwright, Nurse Yvonne Adderley, Cherine McKinney, Jacqueline Davis, and additional her caregivers, for exceptional care given during her illness; We apologize for any names inadvertently omitted and thank everyone for their condolences, calls, prayers, and visitations; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12 noon to 5pm.